BOONE — With temperatures in the mid-30s and wind speeds well into the double-digits, the High Country proved once again that “spring sports” are based solely on the calendar. However, times like these can show the quality of a team and the Watauga girl’s soccer team stepped up to the challenge against the Forbush Falcons on Monday and secured a 5-0 home win.
After getting a full week off, the Pioneers (6-1) headed into the final stretch of their non-conference schedule on a three-game winning streak that was set to test their resolve. Forbush (4-2, 3-0) were three days removed from a 3-0 thrashing of Surry Central and have a top spot in the Foothills 2A Conference in their sights.
When kickoff arrived, the strong headwind was acting as an extra defender against the Pioneers. All night, balls more than a few feet off the ground would get caught by the wind with any going straight into it dropping like stones in the sea.
“We embraced it, you can’t change it,” Watauga head coach Chris Tarnowski said. “We adjusted our game and (the players) are able to adjust on the fly.”
Watauga had embraced a fast, explosive style of attacking to that point in the year, often sending long through balls to players like Brelyn Sturgill or Katie Durham and letting them get to work. With the wind slowing down or just redirecting passes, it took some time for the Pioneers to get the feel right.
After getting to grips with the conditions, it was a matter of time before the Pioneers connected. Durham had a breakout run through the defense in the 19th minute to open the scoring, which also brought the Pioneers’ attack alive.
Six minutes later, Sturgill would add a second goal courtesy of a through ball from Lilly Brown, who was the generator at the heart of the squad all game.
While the Pioneers had found their footing, they were unable to add a third goal in the first half. That third goal instead came eight minutes into the second, when Roxy Galan-Gomez picked up a corner from Kate Sears and slotted it home.
At one point in the game, it was unclear if Galan-Gomez would see the second half after going down with a knee injury.
“She’s had a little bit of knee issue in the past, but I think she just went knee-to-knee (with another player),” Tarnowski said. After getting checked out, Galan-Gomez proved the injury scare was not the monkey wrench it could have been and provided a key attacking presence after returning to the pitch.
Playing with wind at their backs in the second, the Pioneers piled on the pressure and the Falcons were fending off chances left and right. Many of the chances came from the wide areas, with players like Kate Sears being able to slip by the Falcons backline.
“We were able to just find an incredible amount of space,” Tarnowski said. “We were getting excellent runs and through balls.”
The constant pressure led to a direct, wind-aided free kick chance for Brown in the 63rd.
Brown fired an arrow-straight ball that looked like it had learned to fly into the top of the goal. It skimmed the crossbar before bouncing into the net for a 4-0 Watauga lead.
Four minutes later, Durham bagged her brace with the final goal of the game.
After a tough opponent like Forbush, the Pioneers’ next test is a clash with a powerhouse East Forsyth squad at home on Wednesday, March 30. After that, conference play is set to begin on April 5 against Ashe County.
