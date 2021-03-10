BOONE — With a similar intensity to that of a heavyweight title fight rematch, the Watauga Pioneers boys soccer team tasted sweet revenge on Wednesday, March 10, defeating the Hickory Red Tornadoes in a 1-0 bout.
The Pioneers (11-1) had their eyes set on Hickory (11-1) ever since Feb. 4, when they lost the first matchup 3-1. It turned out to be their only loss of the regular season as they stomped through the rest of the conference en route to the rematch.
In the nine games leading up to March 10, the Pioneers outscored their opponents 68-2, with many ending due to a mercy rule. Hickory had also stormed through the rest of the conference, but Watauga had posted better numbers along the way.
After festivities honoring the Pioneers seniors, who were playing in their final regular season home game, the time had come.
The game opened fast and furious, with both teams looking to score early and often. Both teams dealt with something they were not too accustomed to anymore, scoring threats from their opponents.
With no other team in the conference having anything near a winning record, it was clear Hickory and Watauga were in a class of their own.
Less than a minute into the game, a Hickory handball in their own box opened the door for the Pioneers. A penalty was awarded, which senior Hatch Sevensky slotted away for the 1-0 lead.
While it proved to be the only goal of the game, both teams had multiple chances to change that. Hickory's first chance came midway through the first half, and kept the pressure going throughout the game.
However, the Red Tornadoes never managed to save themselves from defeat, thanks to a pair of Pioneers who had been honored before the game.
Goalkeeper Reilly Riddle and captain/defensive dynamo Colter Conway worked diligently with the rest of the defense to dismiss the idea of a Hickory comeback. The two — along with Sevensky, Andrew Ganley, Owen Combs, David Sprague, Walker and Ayden Franklin — were the senior class Head Coach Josh Honeycutt called "special" after the game, adding that everything came together on one night.
"It's almost like a storybook ending," Honeycutt said. "We get shut down for a while and had to make up all of these games and because of all the makeups we get Hickory at home for a share of the conference championship. And oh, by the way, it's senior night on top of it."
With the regular season wrapped up, Honeycutt told his team, "our season's just starting."
"We did our job in the regular season," Honeycutt said. "Now we have to do our job. If we really want to win a state championship, we got to step it up another notch. We played great tonight, but I think we can play even better."
It's unknown whether Watauga will sit as the top seed coming out of the conference or the second, due to the lack of tie-breakers. The team will wait until Saturday, March 13, to find out who they will play in the first round of the state playoffs.
