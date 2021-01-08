BOONE — The Watauga High School Pioneers basketball games scheduled for Friday, Jan. 8 have been delayed due to inclement weather, according to Athletic Director Dustin Kerley.
The Pioneers boys and girls teams were scheduled to face off against the Alexander Central Cougars for their first home game of the season. Instead, the games have been moved to Monday, Jan. 11.
