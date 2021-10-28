BOONE — With six straight wins under their belts, the Watauga Pioneers football team has one game left in their regular season and it may be the most important.
Friday, Oct. 29, will see the Ashe County Huskies (1-7, 0-4) come to Jack Groce Stadium to play the Pioneers (7-2, 4-0) for the second time this season. The rivals faced off on Sept. 17 in West Jefferson in a non-conference game, with Watauga winning 54-7.
This time, the game will be a conference matchup with major implications. Should the Pioneers win, they will secure sole possession of a Northwestern 3A/4A conference title. If the Huskies win, Watauga could share the title with Hibriten or South Caldwell, depending on how their season finale matchup shakes out.
Watauga heads into the game with the best offense and best defense in the conference — scoring 174 points while only allowing 56. Meanwhile, the Huskies go in with the worst of both, scoring only 77 and allowing 182.
Leading the Pioneers is freshman phenom Maddox Greene. The young quarterback has thrown for three touchdowns and rushed for eight more in his six games on the varsity roster. He has also added a pick-six to his stats while playing corner.
Greene is the pivot point of a rush-heavy offense, with the Pioneers racking up 2,196 yards on the ground this season. More than 1,000 of those yards have come from junior rushers Trey Thompson and Will Curtis alone.
Ashe on the other hand loves to throw the ball with junior signal caller Wesley Thompson. So far this season, he has thrown for 1,796 yards and 16 touchdowns. However, he has also thrown 11 interceptions, including one to Greene.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
