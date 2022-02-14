WEST JEFFERSON — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ basketball team went into the Ashe County Huskies’ den on Friday, Feb. 11, but could not leave West Jefferson with a win.
The 57-50 loss marked the end of the regular season for the rivals, leaving the Pioneers with a 4-18 record and an 0-10 mark in the conference.
While the Huskies (12-11, 4-6) were on home turf with a packed crowd behind them, the Pioneers bullied their way to an early lead. An and-one from Isaiah Shirley pushed the Pioneers to an early 5-0 lead while the Huskies tried to get their offense up and running.
Shirley and Jonah Martin dominated the boards early and often, as the Pioneers front court did a good job of pulling down offensive rebounds as the game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter.
The Huskies started to pull away in the second as Harrison Langdon dropped eight points, but Watauga kept clawing back. An and-one from Pioneers senior Gresham Collins cut the deficit to 18-15 as Watauga went on a 11-6 run to keep the game close. Collins’ buzzer beater three attempt was just off though, so Ashe held onto a 24-23 lead lead at the half.
While Watauga was doing a good job of keeping up with the Huskies, Austin Grogan went off in the third to make it more difficult. Grogan scored 11 points in the frame while the Ashe defense began to clamp down on the Pioneers.
Leading 39-33 at the start of the fourth, the Huskies quickly stretched the lead into double digits. Again, Grogan led Ashe in scoring, looking to close out the game with 12 points in the fourth.
With just a minute-and-a-half remaining, the Pioneers caught up with Ashe and cut their lead to 43-40. However, the Huskies answered with a 7-2 scoring run that put the game out of reach.
Capping the regular season, the result left Watauga in the bottom spot of the conference rankings, which set them up for a first round matchup with Hibriten in the conference tournament. Meanwhile, the Huskies finished one spot above the Pioneers, putting their sights on a clash with South Caldwell.
