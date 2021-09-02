BOONE — Thursday, Sept, 2, was not the Watauga boys’ soccer team’s night, falling 2-1 to the West Forsyth Titans at home for their second loss of the week.
Only two days earlier, the Pioneers (3-2-3) lost 1-0 to Cox Mill on the road, and the game against the Titans was their fifth in one week.
In the first half, the Pioneers did well to retain and control possession, but struggled to get anything done with it. West Forsyth (4-2) built a wall around Watauga's half, holding the Pioneers in and not allowing them to easily play out from the back.
The struggles getting the ball forward went from back to front, with Watauga's attack unable to click into gear. While chances still presented themselves to the Pioneers, nothing was falling their way for much of the first half.
“I think we came out strong, played a good first half, but we couldn’t get anything done,” head coach Josh Honeycutt said.
However, the Pioneers managed to get on the scoresheet before the break, thanks to a fortuitous turn of events.
In the 35th minute, a Forsyth foul put Zade Tincher 22 yards out with a free kick at his feet. Tincher fired the ball above a dense wall of Titans into the top corner of the net, giving the Pioneers a 1-0 lead.
“A fantastic free kick to put us up on a good team,” Honeycutt said about Tincher’s score.
Riding high and in front, Watauga would quickly crash back to Earth when the second half began. Only seven minutes into the second, defender Matt Taubman was called for a foul in his own penalty area.
West Forsyth captain Daniel Bustos stepped to the spot, looking to tie the game with a single shot. He deftly put the ball just to the right of Watauga keeper Grant Kight, who was left frozen in the center of the goal.
With their lead gone, Watauga was still struggling to build momentum and get through the Titans' defense. As they tried to get the ball forward and make something happen, disaster struck again.
Bustos wrote his name on the scoresheet again in the 65th, this time with a well-struck golazo from range. With the ball curling in from the upper left corner, it appeared that the ball would go out, but it instead gave West Forsyth a 2-1 lead that they would hold onto as the final 15 minutes of play ticked away.
Honeycutt noted that Bustos’ second goal was indicative of the Pioneers’ problems all game — a lack of effort.
“Nobody was there to defend him, apply any pressure and he had time and space to get a great shot,” Honeycutt said.
After the game, as the Pioneers coalesced into a melancholic circle on the field, they sat in silence as the Titans loudly celebrated on the other side. While West banded together for a team picture on the turf, Watauga was discussing what was next.
"That's the last one we're losing," captain Gresham Collins told his teammates.
Honeycutt said the team should never be losing on the fact that a team wanted it more than them.
“If they’re better than we are and they beat us, so be it,” Honeycutt said. “But we’re going to outwork them, that’s what we do and it didn’t happen tonight.”
The Pioneers will get a chance to rest up and chew on the loss before returning to action on Wednesday, Sept. 8, against A.C. Reynolds on the road.
