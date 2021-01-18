WILKESBORO — The Watauga High School swim team took no prisoners in Wilkes on Wednesday, Jan. 13, dominating the meet that also featured Alexander Central, West Wilkes and Hickory.
"I thought we swam well considering the lack of practice time we have had this season," Head coach David Gragg said. "The Avery YMCA has allowed us access as much as possible, but with the holidays and weather, we just have not been in the water very much. We won several events which will be good for next week and next season. Right now, we are just working to get swimmers qualified for regionals with the fastest times we can."
In the women's 200-yard medley relay, Watauga had two teams take all of the points. The women's 200-yard freestyle event saw Virginia St. Clair and Josie Herring take a Watauga one-two by putting in times of 2:11.78 and 2:33.03, respectively. Sara Ott finished third in the women's 200-yard individual medley event with a time of 3:11.02.
The women's 50-yard freestyle saw Watauga's Lauren Patterson and Emma Kent take first and second, respectively, while Lyndsey Whitehead-Price took top prize for the 100-yard butterfly event. St. Clair and Greta Klein grabbed another one-two in the 100-yard freestyle competition, both finishing more than 17 seconds ahead of third-placed Monabella Rex.
Whitehead-Price and Ott finished in fourth and third, respectively, in the 500-yard freestyle before Watauga took first and second in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Kent and Lindsey Williams grabbed top spots in the 100-yard backstroke competition before Patterson and Belle Temple finished first and second in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The girls capped off their day with two teams taking the top spots in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Watauga had another one-two finish in the men's 200-yard freestyle event, courtesy of Summit Allan's 2:25.81 and Arden Jackson's 2:48.44. In the men's 50-yard freestyle, Henryk Kosmala and Victor Behrand-Martinez finished first and fourth with times of 23.29 and 28.48, respectively.
Kosmala took another first in the 100-yard butterfly event with a 59.87, while teammate Levi Temple finished second with a 1:07.06.
Reid Triplett took the top spot in the 100-yard freestyle while Behrand-Martinez finished fourth, missing third by less than half of a second. Jackson nabbed a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle event before Watauga took the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The boys capped off their day with a first-placed finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
