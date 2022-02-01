BOONE — It was a good day to be a Watauga Pioneers swimmer, and a bad day for anyone who competed against them in the 3A/4A Northwestern Conference meet at the Watauga Community Recreation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
For the Watauga girls, it was domination. Racking up 413 team points, they blew away the competition as South Caldwell finished second with 238 and Freedom finished third with 187.
While the boys also took the top spot in the team competition, it was not as dominant. Taking first with 279 points, the Pioneers edged out Freedom’s 262 and and South Caldwell’s 244.
Pioneers head coach David Gragg had one word to describe his team’s results — “amazing.”
“Being able to win titles for both the men and women was not something I would have expected earlier this season,” Gragg said. “I must say a big ‘thank you’ to the WCRC for hosting this event. I do not know if I was more excited or (Watauga Parks and Recreation Director) Stephen Poulos about the meet in Boone. The pool staff did an excellent job of getting everything ready and helping throughout the season, and the support of the local community last night was unbelievable. People were volunteering that did not even have athletes on our team. It was just an amazing feeling and I hope to repeat it over and over.”
Of the 24 total events, Watauga swimmers finished first in 13, and their depth only added to the points scored.
The girls’ side opened the day with a win in the 200-yard medley relay that broke the school record by almost two seconds.
“When they set that, I could tell they were focused on swimming fast,” Gragg said. “The momentum just kept rolling.”
Virginia St. Clair and Lyndsey Whitehead-Price finished one-two in the 200-yard freestyle while Maggie Cheves and Greta Klein also took the top two spots in the 200-yard IM.
Watauga took all three podium spots in the 50-yard freestyle, courtesy of Emma Kent and Lindsey and Nora Williams, before doing the same in the 100-yard butterfly through Lauren Patterson, Nora Williams and Klein.
Patterson’s 57.58 in the 100-yard butterfly broke her own school record, but also would have been a conference record a year ago.
According to Gragg, the Pioneers would have rewritten conference record books had the conference not been realigned before the season. Patterson’s 100-yard butterfly time was one of three records she would have broken — along with the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke — and four others from the rest of the team.
One of those records was Henryk Kosmala’s 22.64 time in the 50-yard freestyle. The senior’s 49.69 in the 100-yard freestyle not only would have been a conference record a year prior, but it was a new school mark and claimed the second of two wins from the boys’ side of the team.
“What really got the men fired up was Henryk Kosmala breaking 50.0 in the 100-freestyle,” Gragg said. “He had eyed that number for years and was able to break Pat Morgan’s 1984 record of 50.24.”
While the boys did not take as many top spots as their teammates, they made up for it with impressive top-to-bottom results that even surprised Gragg.
“I knew all year the women were competing against themselves, which played out by us finishing one-two or one-two-three in every event,” Gragg said. “The men were more of a challenge. South Caldwell had more seasoned swimmer while Freedom had depth. Luckily, I had a little bit of both.”
Kent took the top spot in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle before Cheves won the 500-yard freestyle by 10 seconds.
Another school record fell when Patterson, Kent, Lyndsey Williams and St. Clair won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.03. The time broke the 1:41.76 record set in 1998 by a team that included school athletics legend Brenda Taylor that won the 4A state meet.
The team of Klein, Nora Williams, Lola Herring and St. Clair rounded out the relays with a dominant win in the 400-yard freestyle relay they finished 37 seconds faster than the team in second place.
Lyndsey Williams and Patterson rounded out the Watauga dominance with wins in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke, respectively.
With local victory complete, the Pioneers now turn their attention to the regional and state levels. The NCHSAA 4A West swimming regional meet set for Saturday, Feb. 5, at t he Mecklenburg Aquatic Center in Charlotte
