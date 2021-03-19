BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys' soccer team continue their surging form on Friday, March 19, with a 5-0 win over the Cox Mill Chargers.
The game was in the second round of the state 3A playoffs and was played at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex in Boone. The Pioneers (13-1) were coming off a 5-1 win over the Mount Tabor Spartans, while the Chargers (12-3-1) escaped the North Henderson Knights with a 2-1 win in the first round.
The Pioneers went into the game looking for their 12th-straight win and early on they made it look like a certainty. Chase Perry and David Sprague opened the Pioneers' scoring account with one apiece in the first 10 minutes of the game.
However, the Chargers were not out entirely, holding off the pioneers with a strong defense. When halftime rolled around, the scoreline held at 2-0, but Cox Mill's offense struggled to get any momentum.
Only two minutes into second half, Watauga forward Hatch Sevensky scored the first of his three goals in the game, this one a powerful shot from close range.
The Chargers, now down 3-0, struggled to hold off the Pioneers' advances. Persistent fouling kept them from making consistent stops on defense, while also stopping their own attacks.
Sevensky scored his second and third goals within eight minutes of each other. In the 51st minute, he nailed a header from a free kick for a 4-0 Watauga lead. The dagger came in the 59th, when he collected a corner kick that had bounced around in the box before slotting in what turned out to be final goal.
Pioneers Head Coach Josh Honeycutt said the result was good for the team, continuing the momentum that started in the regular season. The matchup against Cox Mill was originally scheduled for March 18, but was delayed due to rain.
Now, the Pioneers will have to play their third-round game against the Weddington Warriors (13-1-1) on Saturday, March 20, with only 24 hours of rest. Honeycutt said he was not too worried, however, since Watauga was forced into a five games in seven days run at the end of the season. At the same time, they will be playing at home and Weddington will also be playing their second game in two days.
