BOONE — Another conference opponent meant another conference win for the Pioneers girls' soccer team on Tuesday, April 27, when they hosted Freedom in a tough-fought, 4-1 clash.
For both teams, it was the first game in more than a week with spring break and some extra days off giving Watauga and Freedom 13 and 14 days in between games, respectively. The break was a valuable time to rest and heal up before the back half of the conference schedule, but rust was not much of a concern for Pioneers (11-2, 5-0), according to head coach Chris Tarnowski.
"When you're used to spending every single day together — at least 90 minutes a day together — you build that chemistry and anytime you have a prolonged absence from each other, you're going to miss a little bit of it," Tarnowski said.
An early goal would go a mile for the Pioneers, proving that they were up to the pace and that the ramp up time was as short as possible. However, they were running into a brick wall with the Patriots (8-3-1, 2-2) in town.
To that point, Freedom had concede the second-fewest goals — behind Watauga's zero — in conference play with just four. If Watauga was going to win, they would have to get through a sturdy back line and then deal with senior keeper Kaylee Ollis.
Watauga had barreled through the opposition in conference play this season, averaging six goals per game, and it appeared that trend would continue against Freedom when they struck first in the ninth minute.
Valerie Laurencio, hounded by a Patriot defender, set senior Brelyn Sturgill up for a good run down the right flank. A mid-level cross into the box flew straight to Katie Durham, who nailed the volley right past Ollis for a 1-0 lead.
As the first half went on, Watauga kept upping the pressure, but Freedom was holding firm. The final five minutes of the half saw a barrage of chances in and around the Patriots box, each ending in a clear or stop from Ollis.
Meanwhile, Freedom's counterattacking style was working its way further up the field with each attempt. While Watauga's back three, wingbacks and the midfield duo of Sam Bertrand and Lily Brown were doing well to clean up any opportunities for a Patriots equalizer, the visitors were making Watauga work far more than most opponents.
No equalizer would come though, and the Pioneers nearly put the nail in Freedom's coffin with just more than 10 minutes into the second half.
In the 52nd minute, Maya Nelson lined up one of the dozen-plus corner kicks Watauga had in the game. This one however was a rainbow into the box and right to the foot of Sturgill. At point-blank range and with Ollis having tracked to the other side, Sturgill put the Pioneers up 2-0 with ease.
Two minutes later, Laurencio extended the lead even further with a low shot from range that skipped into the net for 3-0.
However, Freedom responded almost immediately, with freshman McKenna Carver firing a rocket that went just beyond the reach of Pioneers goalkeeper Dayna Moretz to cut the deficit back down to two.
Carver's goal was only the second one allowed by the Pioneers at home this season and Tarnowski noted it was one of those shots that does not get saved.
"We knew going into it that they love to shoot from distance and they love to counter quickly. It was just a great play, a great counter attack and could have had Manuel Neuer in goal and he's not saving that one," Tarnowski said.
The Patriots had reminded the Pioneers that there was still well over 20 minutes of play left, and that a win had not yet been decided. Capitalizing on the score could have been trouble for Watauga, but Freedom had to focus more on defending because the Pioneers' attack was not letting up.
Although three goals had gone by her, Ollis kept popping up with athletic saves and crucial blocks to keep the Pioneers at bay. However, another goal would finally break through in the 74th minute when Sturgill was again at the receiving end of a cross — this one from freshman Kate Sears — and another close-range goal from the senior sealed the 4-1 victory.
"That was Brelyn, again, putting herself in good positions," Tarnowski said. "She's in the right place at the right time and she's got great field awareness, which is why she's a really good option up top for us."
With their fifth straight win keeping them undefeated in conference play, the Pioneers now look to the back half of the conference schedule. After a trip to Ashe County on Friday, April 29, the Pioneers will return home to face South Caldwell on Tuesday, May 3.
Watauga will play their final home game on Thursday, May 5, against Alexander Central before heading to Hibriten on May 10 for what could be the conference title decider.
