BOONE — For the fourth year in a row, the Watauga Pioneers are champions of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference after dominating the Ashe County Huskies 48-0 at home on senior night.
"I'm really proud of this year's team and this year's senior bunch," Pioneers head coach Ryan Habich said. "To win on senior night and to win a conference championship at your place is really special."
As well as claiming another title, it was also the fourth consecutive season to see the Pioneers not lose a conference game. They have 26 straight conference wins.
"I think we turned a corner in 2018," Habich said, noting the last conference loss for the Pioneers against St. Stephens. "Now, our guys expect to work to win because we expect to win in conference."
Heading into the game, the Pioneers (8-2, 5-0) knew that at least part of the title was secure, but only a win would have gotten them sole possession of it. Standing in their way were the Huskies (1-8, 0-5), who had lost four in a row.
With a title on the line, the Pioneers brought their A-game, rushing for 313 yards and adding another 103 through the air. Junior backs Trey Thompson and Will Curtis combined for 166 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone, where the Pioneers did a majority of the damage.
Habich said the Pioneers ran the ball well against Ashe, but added that the blocking needs improvement come playoff time. However, any issues with blocking did not slow down Watauga's offense as it raced to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Pioneers tripled their lead. Thompson and Curtis each tacked on another score and freshman quarterback Maddox Greene made the most of his three passing attempts.
Greene was three-for-three in the air for 103 yards and two touchdowns — both to Cole Horine. All of Greene's attempts were in the second quarter, and Habich heaped praise on his young signal caller after the game.
"(Greene) throws a very catchable ball which allows the receiver an opportunity," Habich said. "He doesn't overthrow them — doesn't underthrow — just throws in that right spot for such an easy ball for that wide receiver to catch."
While the offense was clicking, the Pioneers defense was shutting down the Huskies.
Ashe was held to 48 total yards of offense, including a run game limited to -6 yards on eight carries, and created three turnovers. When the game ended, the Huskies had averaged 1.9 yards per play and had three first downs.
Habich noted the key on defense was players like nose tackle Grant Lawrence, who created pressure from the middle of the trenches to stuff the run plays and free up outside rushers like Isaiah Shirley.
With the Pioneers leading 42-0 at the half, it started a mercy rule that kept the clock running throughout the entire second half. After the Watauga starters played a final series, they were pulled to give other players an opportunity.
While the offense slowed down in the second half, Watauga added a pair of field goals from senior Carter Everett as icing on the conference champions' cake.
Habich said that he wanted his team to feel proud of — and celebrate — the accomplishment of a conference title, but to remember their season is still not done. He said his expectation is to be a top-half seed in the state playoffs, meaning at least one more home game for the Pioneers.
"We just have to focus on what we can focus on," Habich said. "We're happy about being back at Jack Groce Stadium, that's home field advantage. The weather is getting a little bit colder, I think we might have a little bit of snow next Friday night and that's an advantage for us."
As of presstime, the playoff seeding has not been set, with the first round games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.