BOONE — In a game that was closer than the final score may indicate, the Watauga Pioneers boys’ basketball team lost to the Hickory Red Tornadoes, 72-61, at home Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Heading into the game, the Pioneers (1-4) were coming off of their first win of the season over St. Stephens on Jan. 15, while Hickory (3-1) was riding a two-game winning streak into the bout.
From the start of the game, the Pioneers had to deal with the Red Tornadoes’ aggressive style of defense. Hickory excelled in cutting off passing lanes and forcing turnovers, allowing them to jump to an early lead.
Watauga Head Coach Laura Barry said after the game that her team needed more players to step up to handle and move the ball against pressure.
Even with their offense facing an onslaught of pressure, the Pioneers still kept it close but trailed 14-11 after the first quarter.
After keeping it close through the first four minutes of the second, Hickory’s junior big Nick Everhart turned it on for the Red Tornadoes. Working as a force inside on both ends of the court, Everhart helped Hickory jump out to a 31-22 lead with only two minutes remaining in the half.
Watauga’s Bennett Ricker beat the buzzer on a coast-to-coast layup as the Pioneers scored five unanswered to make it 31-27 at halftime. Ricker finished the game tied for the title of Watauga’s leading scorer with 13 points, despite fouling out with just under two minutes remaining.
However, the momentum Watauga had going into the third did not last.
“I think we started the third quarter really poorly,” Barry said. “We came out of the locker room with a good plan and good adjustments, but we started off poorly.”
Hickory was held back in the third by their fouling. A problem all game, The Red Tornadoes sent Watauga shooters to the foul line 20 times, but the Pioneers could not take advantage.
Despite a poor start to the third quarter, the Pioneers ended it only down 44-41. Less than a minute into the final quarter, Watauga guard Gresham Collins drained a three to tie the game up.
The tied scoreline was brief, and was the last time Watauga looked like they had a chance to grab a lead. As the clock ticked down, the Red Tornadoes piled on to take their eleventh-straight win over the Pioneers.
While the loss stung, Barry said she felt good about where the team is at in the season. She pointed to the losses being winnable games, noting that there has not been anyone the Pioneers cannot play with.
The Pioneers will be back on the road Friday, Jan. 22, against the Freedom Patriots in Morganton.
