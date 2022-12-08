BOONE — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Watauga High School junior varsity boys and girls basketball squads took on teams from A.C. Reynolds. The JV Pioneer ladies trounced the Rockets 58-14, while the Watauga JV boys won a tight 47-43. The victories mean that both teams continue undefeated seasons.
In the girl's matchup, Watauga (4-0) easily handled the Rockets challengers. Three of the Pioneers reached double digits: Gracie Lawrence dropped a game-high 12 points, while Addie Healy and Izzy Torgerson both added 11.
The ladies shot out to a commanding 20–6 lead in the first frame, while each team doubled their tallies in the second quarter for a 40-12 halftime scoreline. A.C. Reynolds only managed two points in the entire second half, as the Pioneers took the game 58-14.
Similar to the girls, the Watauga boys kept the defense tight in the first half. By the break, the Pioneers were leading 25–12, but the second half saw the Rockets attempt a comeback.
By the end of the third quarter, A.C. Reynolds had closed the gap to within single digits, 35-26. Throughout the fourth, Watauga held on to their lead and saw out the game 47-43 despite the scare from the Rockets.
For the Pioneer boys, Eli Bishop had a team-high nine points, but more impressive was the balanced scoring load for the team. Eleven different players found themselves on the scoresheet by the end of the night, showing a team that is capable of scoring from top to bottom.
Head coach Kalie Eppley has guided the Watauga junior varsity girls squad to a record of 4-0, while Pioneer JV boys head coach Andrew Wilson has marshaled his athletes to a 6–0. record Both teams will look to extend their winning streaks in their next games on Friday, Dec. 9, when both of them go up against the Mountain Heritage Cougars (1-3 JV girls, 1-2 JV boys). The junior varsity girls will kick off that series of games at 4 p.m.
