Sukow layup attempt

Brodie Sukow goes up for a layup attempt.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Watauga High School junior varsity boys and girls basketball squads took on teams from A.C. Reynolds. The JV Pioneer ladies trounced the Rockets 58-14, while the Watauga JV boys won a tight 47-43. The victories mean that both teams continue undefeated seasons.

In the girl's matchup, Watauga (4-0) easily handled the Rockets challengers. Three of the Pioneers reached double digits: Gracie Lawrence dropped a game-high 12 points, while Addie Healy and Izzy Torgerson both added 11.

