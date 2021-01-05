BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers basketball teams are heading into a season with a cloud hanging above as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic changes how high school sports operate and are handled.
Laura Barry, head coach of both the girls and boys varsity teams, said the season will be different, but both teams are up for the task.
Due to a modified sports schedule, multiple players on the girls varsity team are pulling double-duty while also playing volleyball. This is coupled with the yearly turnover from graduation, meaning the team still needs to gel and find a flow, Barry said.
“We’re getting there, but it’s been more difficult than normal,” Barry said. “We haven’t had a normal preseason and a lot of the time we don’t have our full team in practice.”
Barry said there are still expectations though, and that her girls are up to the task. Last season, the girls varsity team went 18-9 and finished third in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference. However, the team also included five seniors who have since graduated.
The team will look to players this year such as Brelyn Sturgill and Chelsi Hodges to help achieve a successful season. Sturgill finished third in both steals and assists last year, and Hodges finished third in points and second in rebounds.
For the boys varsity team, youth and growth take front-and-center, with the team only carrying two seniors. Barry said the team has been working hard and getting better, and expected that to continue.
“The first few games are going to be part of that development,” Barry said. “We have a young team with a lot of players starting to get more varsity minutes than they’re used to.”
Barry said the team’s two seniors, Bennett Ricker and Tyler Ward, have been instrumental in the team’s development from a leadership standpoint.
The only action either team had before their conference games kick off on Tuesday, Jan. 5, were scrimmages against the Ashe County Huskies. Barry said the teams will still be finding their footing during the first few games of the season, but so will other teams in the conference.
“It doesn’t matter who it is, we’re all in the same boat,” Barry said. “Everyone’s had to deal with the same things, so it’s not like one team in our conference is having a normal season compared to the rest.”
Barry said that every player on both teams has been under no illusions of the challenges the season as a whole faces. She said everyone knows it could end at any moment, and that nothing is a guarantee. However, Barry said players have been enjoying things more than usual, grateful that the practices and games are even happening.
The teams begin their regular season and conference schedule with Jan. 5 road contests against the South Caldwell Spartans in Hudson.
