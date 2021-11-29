BURNSVILLE — Pioneers basketball is back, and both varsity teams tipped their seasons off on the road against Mountain Heritage on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The trip turned out to be a mixed bag for Watauga, with the girls' varsity team winning 67-43, while the boys' team fell 57-52.
The girls game saw the Pioneers (1-0) dominate from the opening tip, rushing out to a 39-23 lead at the half. The Pioneers were led by Kate Sears' 22 points and Charlotte Torgerson's 17 as they never looked back on the Cougars (0-1).
It was not all offense for the Pioneers though as a tough defense held Mountain Heritage to seven points in the third and limited top scorer Keira Wilson to 13 points.
A monster 20-point third quarter gave Watauga the cushion they needed as they pulled away 67-43.
The boys' matchup was tight game, but ultimately the Cougars (1-0) finished the job 57-52.
Watauga (0-1) trailed by only two points at the half in head coach Bryson Payne's debut. A 13-9 third quarter for the Cougars gave them enough of a lead to hold on for the win.
After a matchup against Mitchell on the road on Nov. 30 the Pioneers will play their first home games of the season on Wednesday, Dec. 1, against Lake Norman.
