BOONE — Homefield advantage is proving to be a boon for the Watauga baseball team, who moved to 6-0 in their house this season with a 12-7 win over Hibriten on Wednesday, April 13.
The win marked a bounce back for the Pioneers (11-6, 4-4), who have not won multiple games in a row since March 25, and their first conference win since beating Ashe County on April 4. It was also a rematch with the Panthers (10-8, 4-4), who won 5-4 at Hibriten on March 29.
Pioneers head coach Mike Windish said the team wanted to avenge the earlier loss as well as add a conference win to their record.
“We wanted this one,” Windish said after the win. “We went down there and we didn’t play really well. I didn’t feel like we gave a good offensive effort down there and we played from behind the whole game.”
The Pioneers were in a similar situation only a half-inning into the rematch, trailing 3-0 before they even had an at-bat. However, they responded immediately with three runs of their own, before going on a run in the bottom of the second.
Up 4-3 with Jacob Dilley at the plate, a wild throw from first to second gave David Dubrule and Maddox Greene enough time to steal home and make it 6-3. Dilley would then be the next run scored off a double from Cooper Riddle, who would later get sent home for the fifth run of the inning.
“I don’t like how we started the game, giving up three runs in the first inning,” Windish said. “I liked our response, coming right back for the next several innings and tacking those runs all through the fourth inning.”
Four more runs in the bottom of the third stretched the lead to nine runs, and the Pioneers looked unstoppable as they headed into the fourth. While the Watauga bats were hot, starting pitcher Johnny Ray had recovered from the three-run first to hold Hibriten to nothing in the ensuing innings.
Watauga had the opportunity to end the game early in the bottom of the fifth as they only needed one more run to end the game via mercy rule. However, the Panthers held firm and made it a game down the stretch.
Windish lamented the let up, noting that it has been a problem before for the Pioneers.
“It seems like when we get a comfortable lead, we get a little too comfortable on the offense,” Windish said. Windish said that another issue the team has faced was offensive struggles bleeding into the defense and vice-versa.
Hibriten scored four runs in the final two innings, making it 12-7 in the top of the seventh. But Watauga had already done enough and a double play capped the game and secured the Pioneers win.
While other teams will look at their spring break with eyes on rest and extra training, the Pioneers have two non-conference games slated. First is an April 20 home matchup with Forbush, followed by another home game against Starmount the next day. Watauga will return to the conference landscape on Tuesday, April 26, at home against Freedom.
