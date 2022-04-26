BOONE — While most teams took the week off from competitive play, the Watauga baseball team was winning. The Pioneers played two non-conference games over the scheduled break and won both.
First was an April 20 matchup with Forbush (12-9, 6-4), followed by a visit from Starmount the next day. The matchup with the Rams was originally scheduled for March 16, but was postponed.
It took an extra inning for the Pioneers (13-6, 4-4) to pull out the 2-1 win over the Falcons. Forbush got on the board first in the top of the second inning, but Watauga held them to nothing for the rest of the game. After tying it up in the third, Watauga had to wait before nabbing the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth.
Next was a Rams (7-13, 5-5) team that had only won one of their previous four games. The Pioneers took the opportunity to impress, racking up 12 runs and only allowing four in the blowout win.
The win saw the Pioneers put up double-digit runs for the 10th time in 19 games. The team has averaged just under 10 runs a game on the year.
With the wins, the Pioneers head into the final stretch of the regular season on a three-game winning streak with three dates left.
After a return to conference play with a home matchup against Freedom on April 26, Watauga will play a regular season game in Boone for the last time this year on Thursday, April 28, against West Wilkes. The Pioneers will close out the season on April 29 against the rival Ashe County Huskies in West Jefferson.
