BOONE — On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Watauga girl's varsity basketball team downed the visiting A.C. Reynolds Rockets by a count of 72-47.
The Pioneers (4-1) entered on a two-game win streak and squared off against the Rockets (2-2) who were coming off a big win over Providence just days before.
Watauga lit the scoreboard up early as they tripled A.C. Reynolds output in the first quarter to go up 18-6. Three-point baskets were the name of the game for the Pioneers on the night. By the end, Watauga had rained 15 over the heads of the Rockets defenders. Junior guard Charlotte Torgerson was 7-10 from the behind the arc, while Brooke Scheffler (Sr.) hit four, Kate Sears (So.) two, and Caroline Farthing (Sr.) and Laurel Kiker (Sr.) each hit one.
Torgerson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers on the season, having netted 17 in five games thus far. The sharpshooter rounded out her game with six rebounds and five assists against A.C. Reynolds.
The second quarter saw Watauga balloon their lead further, as the scoreboard at the halftime break was 42-16 in favor of the hometown squad.
Although sophomore guard Kate Sears was averaging 22.75 points per game coming into the contest, she had a slightly cooler night on Tuesday as she racked up 14 points on the scoresheet. Sears' evening was still highly productive however, as she nearly secured a coveted triple-double as she finished the night with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
A.C. Reynolds had a talented squad, including sophomore guard Peyton Harvey (19 points) and 6'0" senior center Landyn Stewart (11 points). The Rockets managed 17 points in the third frame, but Watauga still extended their advantage out to 65-33.
Pioneer senior forwards Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler helped see the game out. Farthing finished the game with a team-high 10 rebounds, while Scheffler dropped four 3-point baskets en route to tallying 19 points.
A.C. Reynolds tried to creep back into the game in the second half, but Watauga's lead was far too large to overcome. The Pioneers left Lentz-Eggers gymnasium with a resounding 72-47 win for the home fans to enjoy.
Watauga's ladies will next take the court against the Mountain Heritage Cougars (5-0) on Friday, Dec. 9. Tip off for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
