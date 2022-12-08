Torgerson dribble

Charlotte Torgerson made seven 3-pointers on her way to scoring a game-high 23 points in Tuesday's battle with A.C. Reynolds.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Watauga girl's varsity basketball team downed the visiting A.C. Reynolds Rockets by a count of 72-47. 

The Pioneers (4-1) entered on a two-game win streak and squared off against the Rockets (2-2) who were coming off a big win over Providence just days before.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.