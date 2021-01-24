KERNERSVILLE – A cluster of three Watauga girls finishing within a two seconds of each other in the top half of the 100-runner field helped propel the Pioneers to fifth place in the team competition on Saturday in the NCHSAA Girls 3A State Cross Country Championship meet at Redmon Sports Complex.
While Pioneer juniors Sidra Miller (No. 17, 19:30.15) and Sophie Beach (No. 34, 20.09.93) led Boone contingent, it was the rallying efforts of freshman Rachel Cathey (No.38, 20:13.76) and sophomores Brianna Anderson (No.40, 20:16.97) and Gwendolyn Anderson (20:18.25) that allowed Watauga to outpace Asheville for a top five spot in the team competition.
Eventual team champion Cuthbertson (Waxhaw) placed five of the top 20 individual finishers, including the No. 1 and No. 2 runners, senior Madeline Hill (18:11.91) and sophomore Alyssa Preisano (18:16.96), as well as the No. 4 finisher, sophomore Lillian Nasta (18:32.32).
Weddington High School finished second in the team competition, placing six athletes in the top 20, individually. Among the runners strictly competing for their schools, all seven of the Weddington harriers finished in the top 20 of the 84 athletes in the team competition.
Whereas Miller won the 3A West Regional meet last week nearly 30 seconds ahead of Asheville freshman Natalie Nery, on this day it was Nery proving to be the top runner from the West, finishing at No. 15 (19:23.37). West Henderson freshman Breanna Budzinski was the third best West regional finisher, at No. 29 (20:04.00).
