BOONE — For one quarter of the game, the Watauga girls' basketball team looked like it was in for a tight battle when they hosted T.C. Roberson on Wednesday, Dec. 8. However, the undefeated Pioneers prevailed and bagged their sixth win of the season in a 62-38 blowout.
The Rams (3-1) led 7-5 after a first quarter as both teams took time to get warmed up. Once Watauga (6-0) got going though, there was no stopping them.
The Pioneers' duo of freshman Kate Sears and sophomore Charlotte Torgerson spent the game doing whatever they wanted as they finished second and first, respectively, on the team's scoresheet. Both were key figures in a 13-0 scoring run for Watauga that closed out the first half with a 28-13 lead.
While the Rams did not give in, they still struggled to keep up with the blitzing Pioneers. It did not help that Watauga nabbed 11 steals — including four from Sears — and shot 46 percent from the field.
"I thought our offense clicked pretty well all night," Watauga head coach Laura Barry said. "I don't mean we made a shot every time, but I thought we took the right shots."
After leading 44-26 through three quarters, Barry was able to give more minutes to young players in the fourth. While the Rams kept plugging away and banked a few late threes, Watauga was in charge of the game all night.
"We have a great bench and those girls are prepared, there's no doubt about that," Barry said. "I don't think you saw the energy slip at all when we went to our bench, and that's what the expectation is."
Looking ahead, Barry said the big takeaway from the game was to be more mental than tactical.
"I think, right now, our kids are playing with a lot of confidence and I think that's dangerous for other teams," Barry said. "You might look at our team and say we have a couple of scorers, but everyone on our team is prepared to put the ball in the hoop, and I think that confidence is really serving us right now."
The Pioneers will next face Avery on Friday, Dec. 10, on the road before rematching the Rams on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
