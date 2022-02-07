BOONE — For the second time in a week, the Watauga Pioneers and Hibriten Panthers faced off, but this time Watauga took the win on their home turf.
The two previously met on Monday, Jan. 31, at Hibriten, where the Panthers (12-10, 1-7) earned their only conference win of the season with a 50-45 upset. The loss snapped the Pioneers' (18-3, 6-2) 10-game winning streak, but began a two-game losing skid that they wanted to snap in the rematch.
Looking back on the losses, Pioneers head coach Laura Barry said it was not entirely a bad situation for the Pioneers.
"Losing now is better than losing in two weeks (in the conference tournament), we learned a lot this week," Barry said. "Sometimes, you can win and get away from, 'we got to get better,' so it was a good reminder of that."
Reminded that there is always room for improvement, the Pioneers set out to rectify their loss, but it was slow going at first. Watauga stumbled out of the gates, with the third game in one week seemingly catching up to them.
"I think (Hibriten) came out with a really good game plan that we honestly weren't expecting," Barry said. "We played tonight a little bit tired, a little bit banged up, having back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday was tough. But, that's what you got to do to win a conference tournament."
The Panthers were running a fast-paced attack, and could make up for missed opportunities. The Pioneers were repeatedly caught early and Hibriten managed to hold a 9-7 lead after the first quarter.
However, the Pioneers adjusted, dialing in on scorers like Katie Story and Jada Brown while spreading the ball more on offense. While Watauga was working their way back into the lead, the Panthers began to slow the ball down and maintain possession.
It worked for much of the second quarter, but the Pioneers caught up in the final minutes before taking the lead. A three from Brelyn Sturgill made it 21-17 with less than a minute left before Hibriten head coach Maury Patterson called a timeout. However, the officials missed a call for a stoppage and Watauga freshman Kate Sears added a last-second steal-and-score for a 23-17 halftime lead.
When the second half began, Charlotte Torgerson took the reins in building up a lead. Draining a pair of threes, Torgerson tried to give Watauga some breathing room but Hibriten was not going away. They continued to slow down the pace while pulling in key rebounds to keep the score tight.
Brown sunk a pair of free throws to tie the game at 31-31, but Torgerson had the last laugh with a buzzer beater three to give Watauga the lead heading into the final frame. The trio of long balls accounted for all of Torgerson's points in the game and were nine of the 11 points Watauga scored in the third.
"She played really tough tonight," Barry said of her sophomore guard. "She's playing on a bum ankle and I'm just proud of her for pushing through. She had three threes in the second half after going oh fur in the first half and that's her mentality. She sees herself as a shooter and she shoots through misses, which we tell her to."
With her team holding a narrow lead heading into the fourth, freshman Kate Sears took over as she had done countless times all season. Scoring a game-high 21 points, Sears dropped 15 of them in the fourth alone, accounting for all but one of the Pioneers' scores in the final frame.
While Sears was shining, the Panthers were collapsing. They only scored three points as the Pioneers just ran away with the victory.
With 18 wins in 21 games, it may seem that the Pioneers are a finished — and winning — product, but Barry said there is still room for growth as they close out the season.
"We're still trying to figure out how good we can be and I hope we're asking those questions heading into the playoffs," Barry said. "We're still getting better and we want it to be hard for other teams to figure us out."
At 11-0 in Boone, the Pioneers will have a chance at finishing the season undefeated at home on Tuesday, Feb. 8, when they host Freedom. Watauga will cap their regular season with a road game to Ashe County — whom they have defeated twice this season already — on Friday, Feb. 11.
