SHELBY, N.C. — During the week of Thanksgiving, the Watauga High School girl's basketball team took on two separate Charlotte-area squads, with the Pioneers losing a close one before bouncing back to win big. 

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Watauga (2-1) traveled to Shelby, North Carolina, to square off with the Golden Lions (1-0). The Pioneers led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, but saw Shelby overtake them in the second period. The Golden Lions managed to hold that advantage through to the ending buzzer, winning 39-36.

Farthing pass v Shelby

Caroline Farthing (#15) prepares to pass to a teammate, while Alli Hollifield (#10) defends.
Torgerson guards Poston

Charlotte Torgerson (#33, Jr.) guards Layla Poston (#13) who directs her team on offense.
Sears advances v Shelby

Kate Sears (So.) is the focal point of the Watauga offense in most games.

