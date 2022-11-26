SHELBY, N.C. — During the week of Thanksgiving, the Watauga High School girl's basketball team took on two separate Charlotte-area squads, with the Pioneers losing a close one before bouncing back to win big.
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Watauga (2-1) traveled to Shelby, North Carolina, to square off with the Golden Lions (1-0). The Pioneers led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, but saw Shelby overtake them in the second period. The Golden Lions managed to hold that advantage through to the ending buzzer, winning 39-36.
Sophomore guard Kate Sears had a game-high 16 points, while seniors Brooke Sheffler and Caroline Farthing provided 8 and 5 respectively.
"We ended the first half and also started the second half a little bit flat," said junior guard Charlotte Torgerson. "It's easy for us to kind of get down in the dumps about this kind of thing, but later in the third quarter, we picked it up. Shelby are a very good team. They surprised us with a couple of things, and we had to try to adjust. And I think that's something we can practice too, like how to expose other team's weaknesses instead of playing on the back foot."
The high quality guard play from the Golden Lions was a big factor in how Shelby was able to stifle Watauga, Pioneers head coach Laura Barry said.
"Defensively, they doubled up on some of our players, and that bothered us," Barry said. "Shelby did a good job of controlling the pace. They played through their their big guard (Layla Poston), and then the other guard (Alli Hollifield) shot well. We came close late, and I told them I'm very proud of their effort, but have to play smarter and a lot of that's on how we coach them in practice. We'll be more prepared next time out."
Barry's promise came true, as only three days later Watauga headed to Charlotte and came up victorious against the Myers Park Mustangs in a 53-41 victory.
Ranked as the 5th best 4A team in the state by a preseason poll conducted by the Charlotte Observer, the Mustangs (1-1) were coming into the game after a blistering 80-17 win against Richmond, but after the first quarter the Pioneers stifled and smothered Myers Park in a signature win.
The Mustangs shot out to an early lead, ending the first quarter with a 17–7 lead while going 6-of-9 from the field. Unfortunately for Myers Park, Watauga’s defense caused the Mustangs to go cold for the rest of the contest. Myers Park only made six buckets over the remaining three quarters as the Pioneers held them to 12-of-39 shooting.
The Pioneers meanwhile caught fire in the second, knocking down five 3-pointers — including two from sophomore Julie Matheson in limited minutes off the bench.
After Watauga’s barrage of threes, the scoreboard displayed a 28-28 tie at the half. The break did not steal whatever mojo the Pioneers had discovered.
The third quarter was where Watauga really put their stamp on the game. Seemingly determined to stop the 3’s from the Pioneer perimeter shooters, Myers Park inadvertently began letting up points inside while committing frequent fouls in attempts to foil Watauga's attack.
Sophomore point guard Kate Sears knocked down eight free throws in the third quarter en route to scoring a game-high 25 points. Sears tacked on six rebounds and five assists for the game.
Elsewhere, Laurel Kiker cracked double digits for the first time this season as she contributed 10 points — including two 3-pointers. Kiker's also dealt an assist and snatched two steals.
The Pioneers were up 49-35 at the end of the third frame, and from there cruised to a 53-41 win, advancing their record to 2-1 on the season. Watauga’s pinpoint shooting and airtight defense delivered this victory, with 50 percent of their shots finding the net, while they caused 10 turnovers through blocks and steals.
The Pioneers will next play on Friday, Dec. 2 in their home opener against the Avery County Vikings. That game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
