BOONE — Two home matches in one week led to two wins for Pioneers tennis, taking down both Hibriten and Freedom.
Watauga (5-0, 4-0) hosted Hibriten on Tuesday, March 15, in a matchup of the two top teams in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. From the out, Watauga was in for a tough match.
Nathaniel Wright won out over Cameron Artus 5-7, 6-4, 0-0 (10-7) in a tight battle of the top seeds. However, Hibriten failed to pick up another win in singles, with Steele Neely, Marcus Muse, Cody Talton, Bryant Carroll and Andrew Hill picking up Watauga wins.
In doubles, Hibriten notched another pair of wins, but could not get enough to turn the day into a victory. Auguste Thielmann and Jacob Norwood won 8-6 against Carroll and Talton, while Watauga's Stryker Ward and Sullivan Trexler fell 8-5.
Muse and Cristian Hamilton notched the only Watauga doubles wins on the day with an 8-3 victory against Ben Waechter and Shane Stevens.
Only two days later, the Pioneers were back on the court against Freedom, where the sailing would be much smoother in a 9-0 demolition.
Watauga swept through singles play, with Artus, Neely and Talton each winning 6-0, 6-0. Muse, Carroll and Trexler also won their matches with Carroll's 6-2, 6-1 win over Teague Ballew being the closest of the day.
In doubles, it was the same story as none of the three matches were remotely close. The duos of Carroll/Muse and Ward/Cook won 8-2 while Talton/Hamilton took home an impressive 8-1 thrashing.
After another home match against Elkin on Monday, March 21, and a road matchup with Ashe County the next day, the Pioneers enter the back half of their conference schedule at home against South Caldwell on Thursday, March 24.
