BOONE — In their second loss in as many games to open conference play on Friday, Jan. 14, the Watauga Pioneers boys’ basketball team was held to only 12 points in the second half in a 41-27 loss to Alexander Central.
As they faced one of the toughest teams in the conference, the Pioneers (4-10, 0-2) were going to have to put Alexander Central (14-2, 2-0) on their backs if they were going to win. It did not help that the Pioneers would be without key players in Ben Hale and Grant Morrison.
In the first quarter, it appeared that it could happen as Watauga raced out to a 9-2 first quarter lead.
However, the lead would be short-lived as the Cougars went on an 8-0 run to start the second and did not look like they were slowing down. However, a big three from Wyatt Kouhout kept Watauga in it, even if Alexander Central led 17-15 at the half.
After halftime, the Pioneers’ wheels fell off. Alexander Central’s offense finally played to its potential as Evan Presnell scored eight points in the third alone. Meanwhile, the Pioneers’ Jonah Martin scored six of his team-high 12 points as Watauga trailed 34-25 heading into the fourth.
The fourth quarter saw the Watauga offense dry up completely. A lone bucket from Cole Horine — his only of the game — was the only score from the home team while the Cougars kept at it.
When the dust settled, the Pioneers had lost 41-27 for their third straight dropped game.
“Towards the fourth quarter, we got really stagnant on offense. Credit to them, their zone is tough to go against, they've got that thing mastered,” head coach Bryson Payne said. “We struggled offensively to get the shots we wanted, and when we got the shots we didn't really finish them.”
Despite the poor run of form, Payne noted that the Pioneers are only two games into the conference schedule and have plenty of time to turn it around.
“I said from the beginning of the year, we're going to be a work in progress,” Payne said. “I told the guys, the only thing we can do is just continue to improve and continue to work. We still got a lot of games left, and we just got to keep getting better.”
With their Tuesday, Jan. 18, game against Hibriten postponed due to weather, the Pioneers now look to a Friday, Jan. 21, road trip to Freedom.
