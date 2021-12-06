BOONE — Three games into the season, the Watauga Pioneers varsity boys’ basketball team is still waiting to notch their first win, but a 58-55 loss to Mountain Heritage has the team closer to where they want to be, according to head coach Bryson Payne.
The Friday, Dec. 3, matchup was the second between Watauga (0-3) and Mountain Heritage (2-1) of the season. The two previously met on Nov. 23 in Burnsville, where the cougars won 57-52.
After trailing 35-29 after three quarters and falling behind by as much as 17 points in the fourth, the Pioneers kicked off a comeback attempt that fell just short in the final seconds.
“I was proud of the way that (the Pioneers) fought back,” Payne said. “They could have easily rolled over and quit there in the fourth quarter … Obviously, we waited a little bit too long to play with that sense of urgency, but I was still proud of our fight.”
A sloppy first half from both teams kept scoring lower than it could have been. The Pioneers struggled to get any of their shots to fall, while Mountain Heritage had to rely on Watauga mistakes for chances.
The Pioneers only managed nine points in the second quarter, which included a nearly three-minute scoreless stretch toward the end of the half.
While Watauga picked up the intensity after halftime and started to hang with Mountain Heritage more often, the Cougars kept plugging away to hang onto a lead.
With time running down, the Pioneers got a big boost from senior Ben Hale. The senior wing hit a big three with just under three minutes on the clock to cut their deficit to 10, and followed it up with a series of big plays to lead a comeback attempt.
“Ben played well tonight,” Payne said as Hale was tied with fellow senior Micah Turbett with a team-high 13 points on the night. “He struggled the first game (of the season) and he improved the second game and he’s improved a little bit now. He’s just got to continue to get better and he’ll get more comfortable.”
In the dying seconds, Turbett — who had led the Pioneers’ attack all night — hit a shot from beyond the arc to make it 58-55. However, all it took was an inbound from the Cougars to seal the win.
While the result on the schedule is chalked up as a loss, Payne said that the team must use it to get better and improve as they continue through their non-conference schedule.
“We’re not going to quit. We’ve got a great group of guys and they’re bought into the process, we’re just going to continue to get better,” Payne said. “They want to they want to be good.”
After a trip to A.C. Reynolds on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Pioneers will return home on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to face T.C. Roberson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.