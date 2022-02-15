BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys’ basketball team was dealt another blow amidst a tough season when they were forced to forfeit nine conference games.
According to athletic director Dustin Kerley, Watauga learned they had inadvertently fielded an ineligible player before their Friday, Feb. 11, game against the Ashe County Huskies.
“This is tough for us,” Kerley said. “It’s been a tough season and the players and coaches have had to be resilient.”
Per the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, a forfeiture is listed as a 2-0 loss. Kerley said that the 57-50 loss to Ashe was not affected due to the program learning of the ineligible player beforehand.
Kerley noted that the program already knew that any chance for a trip to the 4A state playoffs would have to come via a conference tournament title. He added that while that has not changed, the drop in the standings does not make it any easier.
The Pioneers held a 7-14 record — 3-6 in the conference — before the results change, but now sit at 4-18 with an 0-10 conference record. Had the previous results not been overturned, the Pioneers would have gone into the Ashe game with a chance to finish above the Huskies in the final standings but instead found themselves locked into the sixth seed.
The Pioneers will play on the road against Hibriten (11-11, 5-5) in the first round of the conference tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
