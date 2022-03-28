BOONE — The Watauga baseball team is officially on a roll after beating Alexander Central 6-0 at home on Friday.
The March 25 win was the seventh straight for the Pioneers, who finished the week at 7-2 with a 2-0 conference record.
While six runs on any team is going to look good on the scoresheet, it was the first time since March 1 that the Pioneers had not dropped at least a dozen on their opponents. Watauga head coach Mike Windish noted that the Cougars (9-1, 1-1) marked a notable step up in the bullpen compared to other opponents.
"We faced two really good pitchers," Windish said. "(Caleb Williams) is committed to go pitch for Davidson, and (J.D. Little) is committed to East Carolina. That's a testament to our bats, to be able to put up runs and score through the lineup.
Most of that scoring came fast and early, with the Pioneers scoring three runs in the bottom of the first as Maddox Greene, Tristan Salinas and Jacob Dilley made their way around the bases.
Another pair of runs in the bottom of the second and the Pioneers were cooking, but the cold and bitter wind on the day were not helping against a solid battery.
On the flip side, the then-undefeated Cougars were not getting anyone back to home plate. Freshman Johnny Ray was on the mound for the first time in a Watauga uniform and was making the most out of it.
Despite being a bit wet behind the ears and normally being in the outfield, Ray was calm and collected while mowing down Alexander batters.
"His ball was just moving all over the place — very hard to put a barrel on it," Windish said. "He's a bulldog, he's a great kid. You could tell that the defense loved playing for him."
While the Cougars were able to get the odd runner or two on base, smooth fielding and Ray's pitching never put the Pioneers in real trouble.
"The guys we had in today, they just made really good plays, stuck with it and cleaned up," Windish said.
Watauga tacked on another run in the fourth, which turned out to be the final run in the six-and-a-half-inning game.
While they may be on a good run, Windish said his Pioneers are only a "good" team right now.
"We're not a great team, we're a good team, I wouldn't say we're close to where we want to be," Windish said. "We want to see how we play when it's warm out."
Windish noted that the team may be at the top of the conference after taking down the top two opponents on the 4A side of the conference, but there's still the 3A said and the rematches on the road.
The Pioneers will see road games against Hibriten on March 29 and Freedom on April 1 that will give a much better picture of the conference, but another test comes in the middle with a March 30 home meeting with non-conference A.C. Reynolds.
