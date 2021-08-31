BOONE — Earlier in 2021, the Watauga girls’ tennis team went into the season hoping to grow and focus on development as the fall sport was shifted to the spring season. With less than a three-month offseason, they are heading into their upcoming season expecting one thing — dominance.
“I’m going to keep the same attitude where — yes, I want to joke with them — but at the same time I want the girls just to go out there, have fun and get to experience some competitive high school tennis,” head coach Jennifer Pillow said. “This is my third year, I’m not gonna lie and say I’m just here to have fun. This is our third year and we have a really strong team. Let’s go dominate.”
After a season where the Pioneers went undefeated and had top seed Jillian Russert reach the quarter finals of the state playoffs, Pillow will not have to deal with something many of her peers have to since last year’s squad had no seniors. While other coaches will be looking to replace key players, Pillow will be bringing a strong team that has only gotten stronger.
“I have Jillian returning. I have Sienna Davidson — a freshman — and she and Jillian go back-and-forth on who wins, so my one and two are interchangeable and super strong,” Pillow said. “Amira Younce, who played number two for me last year, will play number three for me. She went undefeated at two, she’ll go undefeated at three.”
Also returning is Ellary Maiden, the only other senior, and Madison Ogden. Maiden played in the four spot last season and went undefeated in conference play, while Pillow said Ogden has been taking massive steps heading into her junior year.
“(Ogden) had a great freshman season, but last year was not her season,” Pillow said. “In the last six weeks of this break, something has clicked and she has really come on. She is a super sweet, quiet kid but when she gets on that court, it’s no mercy.”
Pillow noted that while other teams may have a strong top-three and then try to fill out the rest of the six seeds, Watauga is looking at eight players who win at their positions.
“It’s a great problem to have, but it’s stressful for the coach,” Pillow said. “They all deserve to play, I just don’t have the slots for them to play. I’m going to do my best to make it work and keep everybody engaged.”
The large amount of high-level players is just part of an influx of talent the team picked up this season. After having an 11-player squad last season, this year will see the Pioneers carry enough to field a junior varsity roster, with 28 total.
While the JV team will not have opponents to play, it will keep them a part of the team when they previously would have just been cut, according to Pillow. She added that thanks to the additions of some volunteer coaches, the expanded teams will only be beneficial to the future of Pioneers girls’ tennis.
When the Pioneers kick off their season Tuesday, Aug. 31, against South Caldwell, they begin a season that will be fast and packed with competition. Between then and Oct. 6, they will have 11 matches in just over one month.
“In pretty much in five weeks, we’re done and then we go into postseason,” Pillow said. “It’s tough because it’s also (the players’) second month of school, school gets a little bit harder and they definitely have to deal with a lot more than just showing up and playing well. I appreciate their commitment to the team and their desire to try to take home another conference championship.”
