BOONE — It may have taken longer than he hoped, but Bryson Payne finally won his first game as head coach of the Watauga Pioneers boys' basketball team on the eighth try in a 62-61 win over McDowell.
"It feels good to finally put a win in the column, and it feels good for (the players) too," Payne said. "They've been working so hard, practicing and putting in so much work, so I'm happy for the guys that they can get this feeling."
Heading into the Tuesday, Dec. 21, home game, the Pioneers (1-7) had dropped their opening seven games and had lost by 15 to T.C. Roberson the day prior.
In the opening frame, the Pioneers did not look like a team that had spent the season losing. Despite Gresham Collins and Grant Morrison having to sit early due to foul trouble, the Pioneers dominated the opening frame and lead 21-9 after a quarter.
However, the Titans (1-5) were given a boost by a pair of threes from Jandon Robbins and fought back to keep it close heading to halftime. With just under a minute in the half, the Titans took the lead and led 33-32 at the half.
After taking back the lead, the Pioneers never looked back, at least until the final minutes of the game.
Up 61-54 with just under a minute-and-a-half remaining, the Titans found an extra gear. Quickly fouling the Pioneers to hold them back from building a bigger lead, McDowell was inspired by Josh Smith's game-high 27 points and made the scoreline tighter and tighter.
A last-second effort came close, but McDowell could not pull off the comeback as Watauga held firm for the win.
"I Was proud of the way the guys closed it out. It wasn't perfect though, far from it," Payne said. "I told the guys, there's a lot of lessons to be learned from wins and losses. We have to get better at in-game situations and hitting free throws, making smart passes and just securing the ball."
Even if it was not the prettiest, a win is a win, and Payne said it will be a boost heading into the High County Holiday Classic tournament that caps off the Pioneers' non-conference schedule.
"We want to take this (win) and just build off it," Payne said. "We're lucky enough to get to host (the tournament) and have our home court and home fans, hopefully we can use that to our advantage."
The Pioneers are scheduled to kick off their tournament against Surry Central at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.