CHARLOTTE — Pioneer Lauren Patterson did not disappoint at the 4A West regional swim meet.
The sophomore was the top performer in the Watauga Pioneers' strong showing at the event held at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center Feb. 4-5.
"I thought we had an outstanding meet. It was fast overall in every event," Pioneers head coach David Gragg said. "The women's team competed really well against other schools. We were the top non-Charlotte area school in the region. That is something they should be proud of accomplishing."
The Pioneers had swimmers in 10 events, seven for the girls and three for the boys.
The headliner was Patterson, who competed in the 100-meter butterfly and breaststroke events and the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Patterson broke her school record with a 56.09, good enough for third behind South Mecklenburg's Molly Donlan and Myers Park's Kayman Neal. However, her 1:06.06 in the 100-yard breaststroke was good enough for eighth.
Also swimming in solo events was Emma Kent, who logged in at 18th with a 25.25 in the 50-yard freestyle event and 17th with a 55.41 mark in the 100-yard freestyle.
In the relays, the team of Lola Herring, Patterson, Kent and Linsey Williams broke the 200-yard medley relay school record with a 1:53.11, enough for 10th place. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Patterson, Kent, Williams and Virginia St. Clair put in a 1:40.59, putting them ninth in the competition.
Williams, Maggie Cheves, Herring and St. Clair also swam the 400-yard freestyle relay, which saw a 12th place finish with a time of 3:50.09.
With the small number of swimmers and the dominance of some of the Charlotte schools, the Watauga girls finished 11th in the team standings with 69 points.
Meanwhile, Watauga sent three boys relay teams.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Reid Triplett, Trathan Gragg, Anson Ross and Levi Temple set a mark of 2:03.48 for 23rd. Temple, Victor Behrend-Martinez, Nickolas Lyons and Ross marked a 1:49.87 in the 200-yard freestyle relay for 22nd.
Another 22nd placed finish came from Triplett, Behrend-Martinez, Paul Gamiel and Ross's 4:08.34 in the 400-yard freestyle relay event.
While the boy's side did not have a high enough finish to earn team points, Gragg said he was happy with their effort and that they were able to compete.
"The men really had their big moment at the conference meet, this was more of a learning experience and reward for a strong season," Gragg said. "We are competing against some of the best swimmers in the southeast, if not the country."
The Pioneers now look to the state competition with regionals in the books. Patterson qualified for states in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke events, while the girls' 200-yard freestyle relay will also compete in states in Cary Feb. 9-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.