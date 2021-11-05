BOONE — Last year’s Appalachian State Mountaineers women’s basketball team was inches away from a spot in the Sun Belt Championship game. Instead, they lost 66-63 to the eventual champions Troy.
“That last shot by Troy in that one possession game left a burning hole,” Mountaineers head coach Angel Elderkin said. “The guys that are returning, I think they were like, ‘We’re not taking a step back, we want to take the next step.’”
The last two shots of the game — and the Mountaineers’ last bucket of the season — were threes from senior Michaela Porter. One of five seniors, Porter was the only one to return, using an extra year of eligibility as a COVID-19 senior for one last chance.
“Obviously, the big goal is to bring back a championship,” Porter said. “But, for me, I just want to leave my mark here and on my teammates as a good leader — a good role model — on and off the court.”
Porter, also known as “K.K.,” was put on the team’s leadership council alongside Janay Sanders, Emma Newman and Brooke Bigott in the offseason by Elderkin and her staff. The council was tasked with taking their new teammates under their wings, bringing them into the fold personally and on the court.
“Before we started in the fall, I kind of told the team, I selfishly put them on the leadership council to help me with the transition,” Elderkin said. “I asked the team, ‘Who do you want to be your leaders?’ and all of them got voted back, with K.K. Porter and Emma Newton being our team captains for the season.”
Porter said that being a leader in her eyes came down to being the example, but also being the “relator.”
“I have a lot of experience now, so I just try to make things relatable for the underclassmen,” Porter said. “Just try to be a good role model and leader in any way that I can be. Talking to them on the side, I’m telling them my experience from my years here or just being a good listener.”
While she is focused on the team’s success, Porter said she still has a goal for herself in her final year.
“My personal goal is Defensive Player of the Year, so I’m locked into that right now,” Porter said. “In practice, I’ve been trying to set goals for myself to get steals or having ‘X’ amount of deflections and just bring energy and effort. (I want to) be the example, so that everybody around me, all the younger teammates, know how hard they have to work.”
After nearly doubling her minutes from the season prior, Porter improved in nearly every statistic in the 2020-21 season. After averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, Porter heads into her last ride with the Mountaineers as a preseason third-team All-Sun Belt selection in the coaches’ poll.
The Mountaineers are set to start their season with a Nov. 9 showdown against Lees-McRae at the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone.
