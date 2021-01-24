KERNERSVILLE – It wasn’t Watauga’s best day in the 2020-21 NCHSAA State Boys Cross Country Championships at Redmon Sports Complex but credible, nonetheless.
Chapel Hill and Weddington dominated the 3A boys race, accounting for seven of the top 10 finishers in the team competition.
Burlington-Walter M. Williams High School junior Ryan Motondo took home top honors, individually, in the boys race with a blistering 15:44.93. He was among the lead pack of runners for the entire 5000-meter distance.
Weddington sophomore Caden Townshend was less than four seconds behind as the runner-up, in 15:48.47. Although he was the runner-up in the individual competition, Townshend was credited with the No. 1 position in calculating the team scores.
Watauga’s top finisher, Rien Freeman, came across the line in the No. 23 position in the individual competition, in 16:44.17. He was credited for No. 15 among the runners competing for one of the twelve teams entered in the state championship meet.
Zachary and Nicholas Willer, the identical twins competing for Gastonia-Stuart W. Cramer repeated their top performances as the best of the NCHSAA 3A West Region, coming across the finish line two abreast in the seventh and eighth places. Zachary was credited with a 16.10.12 and Nicholas an eye-blink later at 16:10.18.
Watauga senior Korben Anderson was second across the line for the Pioneers in 17:07.04, with a 32nd place finish among the 97 runners qualified to run in the state 3A championship meet. Fellow Pioneer senior Hastings Holt was No. 43, individually, in 17:19.84
Other Watauga finishers competing in the 3A state championship field included Abe Bachman (No. 70, 18:03.27), David Mims (No. 86, 18:35.68) and Haden Miller (No. 88, 19:03.00).
Watauga finished seventh among the 12 teams that had qualified for the state championship meet. West Regional rivals Asheville-T.C. Roberson and Asheville finished No. 5 and No. 10, respectively, in the team competition.
"This wasn't our best day," said Watauga cross country head coach Randy McDonough after the boys competition, "but that doesn't take away from what has been a terrific season. I am really proud of this team and the way they have worked hard, together, under challenging circumstances. Rien Freeman really was outstanding today, the way he competed."
