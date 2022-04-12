BOONE — The Watauga High School Athletics Hall of Fame is the home of legendary Pioneers, and nominations are open for the next class of honored legends.
Each inductee has left an indelible mark on WHS during their time at or around the school. Inductees can be from four different categories — student-athletes, coaches, teams or contributors — and be five years removed from their association with the school, with the exception of contributors.
Contributors already inducted are former WATA radio announcer Mike Kelly and former athletic director Jack Roten.
“There’s a lot of people in this community that have put their heart and soul into Watauga athletics,” committee secretary Kevin Shaw said.
“We’ve had some amazing athletes come through (WHS) and I think it’s a point of pride for anybody that’s from here to celebrate extraordinary accomplishments and extraordinary people,” said Watauga County Commissioner John Welch. “(The hall of fame) is a way that we can honor the past and encourage folks who are there now to go above and beyond.”
Welch is a voting member of the hall of fame’s nine-person board and graduate of WHS. The selection committee includes Welch, WHS Athletic Director Dustin Kerley and voters with strong ties to the area’s scholastic athletics history.
After nominations are submitted from the public and members of the board, the committee will weigh each nominee’s achievements and whittle it down to the final class.
“It’s not only your contribution while you’re in high school, but also after,” Welch said. “You don’t necessarily have to go play professional ball, or even go play in college. I think it’s a broader, more comprehensive look at people who have come through the school and have contributed to the school in some way.”
The hall of fame was established in 2020 and has seen two classes enter. However, the inaugural class had to wait a year before their ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both classes were honored at halftime of a Pioneers football team on Sept. 10, before the Night of Champions Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony the following day. According to Shaw, the induction plan is the same for the 2023 class.
Shaw said the deadline for nominations is May 30, with the committee planning to announce the final selections at the end of June.
While the hall of fame exists on paper, there has still yet to be a physical location honoring the inductees. The initial plans were for each inductee to receive a plaque at the high school, but Shaw said the committee is looking into an interactive, digital hall of fame that will include photo galleries and information.
Nominations can be submitted at www.airtable.com/shr8qnTmrFzsm4lvq.
