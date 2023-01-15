Uliano rides Rogers

App's Luke Uliano rides Citadel's Will Rogers, with Uliano later pinning Rogers in the second period.

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two days after hosting a top-10 team in Virginia Tech, App State's wrestling squad hit the road to face an unbeaten conference opponent. Short on rest — and with two wrestlers making only their second starts of the season — the 22nd-ranked Mountaineers proved up to the task in a 34-6 win at The Citadel on Sunday afternoon.

Squaring off against the Bulldogs, who were 4-0 overall and 3-0 at home, App State (5-2, 2-0 SoCon) won nine of 10 matches. Luke Uliano's six-point pin in the second match produced the first of four bonus-point victories, with the other three coming in the final three matches from Jon Jon Millner (18-7 major decision), Tommy Askey (15-7 major decision) and Will Formato (19-0 tech fall).

