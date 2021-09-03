CHARLOTTE — When a football team's offensive performance features a 1-2 punch with two running backs, each rolling up more than 100 yards, it would be tempting to say that it is a one dimensional, rushing juggernaut. In Appalachian State's 33-19 win over East Carolina on Sept. 2 in the first half of the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America, that would be an incorrect conclusion.
Behind an efficient performance by transfer quarterback Chase Brice — completing 20-of-27 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns vs. a single interception — the Mountaineers rolled up 485 yards of total offense against the Pirates. By design, App State featured a balanced offensive attack that resulted in running backs Nate Noel (126 net yards rushing) and Camerun Peoples (100, 2 TDs) both making the century mark in yards gained on the ground.
After the game, a faintly hoarse Mountaineer head coach, Shawn Clark — I have been singing in the locker room with Luke Combs," he said — hinted that while App State has been a run-first offense in the past, that may not always be the case this year because of the weapons that Brice has at his disposal. He pointed out that in wide receivers Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan, Jalen Virgil, Malik Williams, Christian Wells, Christen Horn, Milan Tucker, Henry Peason, and Miller Gibbs, the Mountaineers have playmakers he needs to get the ball to, in their hands.
On this night he did, headlined by touchdown passes to Sutton and Hennigan, along with key gainers to Virgil, Wells, and Tucker, among the others.
Thursday night's Mountaineer vs. the Pirates showdown was the first of a three-game opening weekend series of college football at Bank of America Stadium for the Duke's Mayo Classic. Friday night (Sept. 3) will see Duke taking on Charlotte and Saturday (Sept. 4) will showcase Clemson vs. Georgia.
The paid attendance for App vs. ECU was reported at 36,752, arguably slightly more than half supporting the Boone boys. From the pre-game bands to the teams running out on the field, the atmosphere was electric.
"I had had goose bumps all over my body," said Clark afterwards in describing the moment. "The fans were great and our players fed off that."
Having not played in front of a big crowd for well over a year, thanks to COVID-19, the atmosphere may have contributed to early jitters for both teams. They Pirates won the toss and elected to receive but did nothing on their first series. The ran three plays for zero yards before punting.
App State responded with its own version of a three-and-out, able to gain only five yards before Xavier Subotsch was called on to punt.
ECU got on the board first in the next series, gaining three first downs before freshman running back Keaton Mitchell received a screen pass from junior quarterback Holton Ahlers, then ran around the end and up the field, outracing all Mountaineer defenders into the end zone for the game's first score.
App State responded with what started as a workmanlike effort directed by Brice, ripping off three first downs in six plays with short passes and short runs, then going for the jugular with a 34 yard pass completion to super senior Thomas Hennigan running a post pattern into the end zone.
It was game on for the Mountaineers and they never looked back. Another first quarter touchdown on a 21-yard run by Camerun Peoples was followed by two Chandler Staton field goals in the second quarter, of 21 and 43 yards. Both capped 11-play drives that kept ECU's offense off the field.
Meanwhile, the Mountaineer defense shut down the Pirate offense, giving them few opportunities while the starters were on the field through most of the first three quarters. East Carolina worked its way to a 38-yard field goal by placekicker Owen Daffer to open second half scoring midway through the third period, tightening their deficit to 20-9, but the Mountaineers responded with two consecutive TD drives of their own.
The first was short. On the second play of the possession, Brice found Sutton in the left flat. The super senior shook off at least one would-be tackler, then threaded his way down the left sideline and across the goal line.
The second scoring series of the second half for the Mountaineers came early in the 4th quarter and was nearly as short. On the third play from scrimmage, Peoples found his way through and beyond the line of scrimmage for a 12-yard TD run, opening up a 33-9 Mountaineer lead with just 12:19 to go in the game.
ECU added 10 more points on a 39-yard Daffer field goal and a 38-yard pass from Ahlers to Ryan Jones, but by then it was Mountaineer mop up time.
It was a remarkable game in one sense: controversial calls. And the Mountaineers were both victims as well as beneficiaries. What appeared to be a touchdown pass from Brice to tight end Miller Gibbs was reversed and called incomplete. A photographer's still shots reviewed later suggest that Gibbs was dragging his right foot in the end zone with clear possession of the ball, but the replay officials did not see it that way at the time.
Near the end of the first half, a 40-yard Ahlers "Hail Mary" of a pass to the end zone was tipped up in the air, then initially called a completed pass for a touchdown. Upon further review and numerous replays from different angles, the officials eventually concluded that App State defender Ryan Huff had come down with the ball for an interception.
For Brice, the Sept. 2 season opener as a Mountaineer represents his third attempt at being a season-long, successful headliner QB in college football at the FBS level. He was initially enrolled at Clemson, had one stellar performance in relief of Trevor Lawrence, but when it became obvious that Lawrence was "the guy" for the Tigers, Brice transferred to Duke. His time with the Blue Devils was marked by inconsistency.
"Chase transferred into App State to learn what our program is about and our guys embraced him," said Clark.
If the ECU is any indication, Brice seems to have found a home. Maybe it is having a better offensive line blocking. Maybe it is having at least a tandem of running backs in Peoples and Noel. But, so far, he seems to be thriving in offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Frank Ponce's scheme. Maybe, the third time is a charm.
SELECTED TEAM STATS
- Total Offense: APP 485, ECU 381
- Net Yards Passing: APP 259, ECU 295
- Net Yards Rushing: APP 226, ECU 86
- No. of Fumbles-Lost: APP 0-0, ECU 1-1
- Interceptions Thrown: APP 1, ECU 1
- Time of Possession: APP 32:03, ECU 27:57
- Third Down Conversions: APP 4 of 11, ECU 5 of 16
- Fourth Down Conversions: APP 0 of 0, ECU 2 of 3
- Defensive Sacks: APP 4, ECU 1
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing
- APP - Chase Brice: 20-27, 259 yards, 1 INT, 2 TDs
- ECU - Holton Ahlers: 22-40, 295 yards, 1 INT, 2 TDs
Rushing, Net
- APP - Nate Noel: 15 carries, 126 yards
- APP - Camerun Peoples: 14 carries, 101 yards, 2 TDs
- ECU - Keaton Mitchell: 4 carries, 50 yards
- ECU - Rahjai Harris: 8 carries, 22 yards
- ECU - Holton Ahlers: 12 carries, 14 yards
Receiving
- APP - Thomas Hennigan: 4 catches, 114 yards, 1 TD
- APP - Corey Sutton: 4 catches, 52 yards, 1 TD
- APP - Jalen Virgil: 2 catches, 27 yards
- APP - Christian Wells: 2 catches, 22 yards
- APP - Milan Tucker: 1 catch, 20 yards
- ECU - Keaton Mitchell: 5 catches, 79 yards, 1 TD
- ECU - Rahjai Harris: 4 catches, 56 yards
- ECU - Tyler Snead: 4 catches, 27 yards
- ECU - Ryan Jones: 1 catch, 38 yards, 1 TD
All-Purpose
- APP - Jalen Virgil: 101 yards (74 yards as kick returner)
- ECU - Tyler Snead: 105 yards (75 yards as kick returner)
Defensive INTs
- APP - Ryan Huff: 1
- ECU - Ja'Quan McMillian: 1
Defensive Tackles for Loss
- APP - Brendan Harrington: 2
- APP - Tim Frizzell: 1
- APP - D'Marco Jackson: 1
- APP - Nick Hampton: 1
- ECU - Jireh Wilson: 1
- ECU - Warren Saba: 1
- ECU - Elijah Morris: 1
- ECU - Damel Hickman: 1
- ECU - Surad Ware: 1
- ECU - Jeremy Lewis: 1
- ECU - Immanuel Hickman: 1
- ECU - Xavier Smith: 1
- ECU - Teylor Jackson 1
QB Sacks
- APP - Nick Hampton: 1
- APP - Brendan Harrington: 2
- APP - Tim Frizzell: 1
- ECU - Surad Ware: 1
