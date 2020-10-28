CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in coordination with its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, released its updated guidelines on Thursday, Oct. 15, for high school athletics in the 2020-21 school year.
Among the most significant announcements made by the association with its latest guidelines are in connection with fan attendance. The number of spectators allowed in any athletic facility will be dictated by executive orders of Gov. Roy Cooper, as well as guidelines issued by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
State guidelines as part of Phase 3 of reopening limit the attendance of indoor courts to 25 per facility, and attendance for outdoor parks, courts and fields to 100 individuals per park, field or court or 30% of the facility’s stated fire capacity, whichever number is less.
In the event that there is no fire capacity explicitly stated at an outdoor venue, an outdoor facility is limited to seven people per 1,000 square feet. Players, coaches and support staff will not be subject to the occupancy requirements.
All individuals in attendance, with the exception of players actively competing, will be required to wear a face covering at all times. Coaches, spectators, officials, and those student-athletes not actively competing will also be required to wear a cloth face covering.
NCHSAA noted that local policies may be in place which adhere to greater restrictions than those posted by the state.
Just as all the guidelines on the NCHSAA’s Modified Sports Manual are subject to change, spectator occupancy limits could increase or decrease based on changes to state and health guidelines. The Modified Sports Manual is an adjustable document, and the association recommends that interested parties check the manual frequently for any changes or adaptations.
The NCHSAA noted with its latest update a number of COVID-19 screening protocols. All coaches and student-athletes are still required to undergo screening before practices and game sessions. Positive responses to screening questions for each person are to be recorded and filed according to school or district guidelines.
Anyone with a temperature at 100.4° F or greater, or reports any COVID-like symptoms must not be allowed to participate. Such students must be sent home and should be directed to their primary care practitioner for evaluation and the potential need for further tests.
Individuals answering “yes” to any of the questions on the NCHSAA Daily Monitoring Form are ineligible for daily workouts, practices, and contests, and are not allowed to resume participation until the appropriate Return to Play form, signed by a licensed health care provider (LHCP). The form should denote that the individual(s) can safely return to workouts and/or competition (in other words, they do not need to be tested due to their symptoms being attributed to another identified illness).
In addition, students, coaches, and staff considered vulnerable individuals should discuss health conditions with their health care provider prior to supervising or participating in any workouts.
COVID-19 exposure protocols
The association also provided member schools and participants with an outline of COVID-19 protocols. If a team representative or coaching/medical staff member tests positive for COVID-19, any member of the team who has either been in close contact with someone (defined as within six feet for more than 15 minutes), had direct person-to-person contact with the individual or was coughed or sneezed on by the positive individual should adhere to the following guidelines:
• The initial step is for quarantine for 14 days. The 14-day period begins from the moment of last exposure to individuals who tested positive.
• While in quarantine, the individual should monitor their temperature and watch for developing symptoms of COVID-19.
• The individual should also avoid those who are at higher risk for getting very sick or contracting COVID-19.
In order to resume workouts, a person who tests positive must satisfy each of the following criteria:
1. Be at least 10 days removed from receiving a positive test or diagnosis by a licensed health care provider
2. Have no fever at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, or be 24 hours removed from the use of fever-reducing medications post-recovery.
3. Prove other symptoms are improving. The guidance noted that loss of taste or smell may persist and need not delay the end of isolation.
4. Present a Return to Play form signed by an LHCP.
Protocols in relation to initial fall 2020 sports
The revised manual also listed a number of modifications in regard to cross country, volleyball and swimming, the initial sports of competition to begin the 2020-21 NCHSAA athletic year.
Cross Country
Social distancing protocols must be established, including elimination of pre- and post-meet handshakes. Runners are permitted to wear face coverings during competition and must wear coverings when not actively competing, including en route to the start area.
Volleyball
Pre-match conferences for volleyball matches will be limited to a coach from each team and two referees who must meet at center court with social distancing observed and face coverings. No pre-game handshakes will take place, with other non-contact form of sportsmanship allowed from the 10-foot attack line.
Game balls will be disinfected during the set changes and timeouts, while the policy of teams switching benches between sets will be suspended unless officials detect a clear disadvantage between bench areas. Face coverings must be worn when players are not actively competing, and social distancing will be required on benches, during substitutions and at the officials’ table.
Swimming
In swimming, individuals must maintain six feet of social distancing both in the pool and on the deck. Swimming lane capacity will be limited during warmups, while during meets, all personnel must refrain from yelling, chanting, shaking hands, and encouragement by contact (i.e. high fives, etc.)
Teams will be required to sit on opposite sides of the pool with the home team using lanes 1-3 and the visiting team using lanes 4-6. Once the last swimmer has ended an individual race, all swimmers must swim to the turn end of the course and exit the pool. For a rela, each swimmer of the first three legs must exit the pool and leave the starting area, while the last swimmer will exit at the turn end.
For more information, visit www.nchsaa.org.
