CHAPEL HILL — In a special meeting on Wednesday, March 10, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directions approved the 2021-25 conference realignment plan, adjusting schools' divisions and conferences.
The realignment plan not only shifted conferences, but also changed school classifications. The changes included Watauga High School bumping up to 4A after spending the previous four years at 3A. The classifications are based on the school's size, with the top 20% of schools based on student body size being in 4A.
According to Athletic Director Dustin Kerley, the reclassification was expected, and adds to the challenge of post-season play.
The Northwestern 3A/4A conference will have a new look come 2021. Referred to as "Conference 52" in the realignment plan, the conference will continue to be a split 3A/4A conference, but will shrink from seven schools to six.
Leaving the conference will be Hickory, McDowell and St. Stephens, while Ashe County and Hibriten — who will both be making the jump up to 3A from 2A — join in their place.
Kerley said Ashe's addition in particular will be a double-edged sword.
"Obviously, they're our fiercest rival, so it'll be nice to have them in the conference," Kerley said. "Those games mean a lot to the schools, the players and both communities. However, that was a valuable non-conference game for both of us, so now we have to replace that."
Kerley added that the new conference plan will add to the difficulty of setting up non-conference opponents. With only five other teams in the conference, Watauga will have to add more non-conference games to fill out schedules.
"A lot of schools don't want to drive more than an hour for just a non-conference game," Kerley said, noting that the schools in close proximity to Watauga all fall in the 1A or 2A classifications. "When you look at football, we need to find five non-conference games now. Then you have sports that have 22 or 23 games in a season, even with a home-and-away set up in the conference, we still have a ton of games to find and fill out the schedule."
The full realignment plan can be found on the NCHSAA's website at www.nchsaa.org/schools/schools-main-page/conferences/realignment-information.
