WATUGA — With the middle school basketball season in full swing, some boys teams are already separating themselves from the rest while close games are keeping it tight in the girls’ standings.
Wednesday, Nov. 17 saw four games in the county as Bethel hosted Parkway and Mabel traveled to Valle Crucis.
The girls games saw both home teams hold on for tight wins. The Bethel girls narrowly topped Parkway in a 13-12 nail biter, while Valle Crucis won 15-13.
Parkway’s boys team did not keep it close as they won their road trip 49-38. Meanwhile, Valle Crucis protected their house with a 28-10 win over Mabel.
The next day saw seven more games across the county, three girls games and four boys matchups.
The Hardin Park girls hosted Valle Crucis, but could not host a win as Valle Crucis won 20-18. Bethel also played the spoiler on the road against Mabel in a 17-13 contest.
The final girls game of the night saw Parkway take on the visiting Cove Creek and winning 17-15.
While the Blowing Rock girls did not play on Nov. 18, they did not need to to keep their spot atop the standings at 3-0. Parkway, Bethel, Cove Creek and Valle Crucis however are all on Blowing Rock’s heels with two wins each.
The boys competitions saw four games that were nowhere near as close as the girls’ games.
Hardin Park, Blowing Rock and Bethel each won in impressive fashion as all three won by at least 17 points. Meanwhile, Parkway kept their record spotless as they beat Cove Creek 34-29.
Four games in to the season, the Blowing Rock, Hardin Park and Parkway boys teams are already establishing themselves at the top with 4-0 records.
