WATAUGA — The third round of middle school basketball tipped off in Watauga County on Monday, Nov. 15, seeing five games across six schools.
Monday saw Blowing Rock head to Bethel for a pair of games, which saw Blowing Rock win both. The girls’ team topped Bethel 33-12, while the boys’ team won 41-11.
Meanwhile, Valle Crucis hosted Cove Creek in a pair of games that kept it close. The girls’ teams were in a defensive struggle, with Cove Creek coming out on top 19-9. A 37-28 final score made it a sweep for the visitors as the Valle Crucis boys’ team could not hold on for a win.
Green Valley — who is not fielding a girls’ team — hosted Parkway for the final, and closest, game of the night. The only game to finish within single digits, Parkway held on for a narrow 34-30 win on the road.
The Nov. 15 date also began a run of excitement for basketball fans around the county, with 18 games among the schools in four days.
