BOONE — Just in time for Halloween, the Appalachian State Mountaineers established themselves as a terrifying matchup for the rest of the Sun Belt Conference after a 59-28 win at home over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The win is the second straight for the Mountaineers (6-2, 3-1), who built on an upset win against Coastal Carolina a week earlier. The Oct. 30 win officially made App State bowl eligible for the seventh straight year. For the Warhawks (4-4, 2-3), the loss snaps a two-game winning streak, and Clark was quick to point out that ULM was a winning team heading into the game.
“It’s hard to win in college football and there’s a lot of reasons they were 4-3,” Clark said.
Only a few plays into the game, history was made when Mountaineers super senior receiver Thomas Hennigan caught his 209th career reception. The catch moved him into sole possession of the school record.
The Mountaineers raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on the back of quarterback Chase Brice, who had 121 yards and two touchdowns in the first alone.
The first quarter was a far cry from past games where opponents outscored the Mountaineers by 31 points in their previous two games.
“It seems like in the second half, we’ve always picked it up but in the first half we either come out flat or are just missing something,” Brice said. “Today, we came out with a lot of juice, a lot of excitement and connected on some plays.”
One first quarter touchdown was to defensive end Caleb Spurlin, the third touchdown reception of the defender’s college career. Spurlin had two targets on goal line gadget plays, finishing the game with two receptions for two yards and two touchdowns.
It helped that App’s defense was taking advantage of Warhawk mistakes, with senior corner Trey Cobb pulling in one interception and recovering a fumble in the first half. In what little offense the Warhawks could muster, it just was not working.
While ULM’s offense had picked up in their recent games since freshman Chandler Rogers took over under center, he struggled against the Mountaineers. Rogers did not have much time to work out any issues as he was replaced by Jiya Wright in the first half.
If the first quarter was good for App State, the second was even better. Brice continued to toss dimes to the outside, with Corey Sutton pulling in multiple catches that kept drives alive. He finished the game with five catches, 77 yards and a touchdown on his 24th birthday.
“Chase has just been stepping up,” Sutton said. “He looked really good last week and he looked great today. I feel like we have really good chemistry, but I feel like we’re playing our best ball now as we’re trying to get rolling.”
Brice was 18-of-24 for 198 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone. By the end of the night, he had 256 yards and did not play most of the second half.
With less than five minutes remaining in the first half, the Warhawks broke their scoreboard goose egg with a three-yard touchdown run from Wright to make it 35-7. After Brice threw his fourth touchdown of the day in response, the Warhawks were down big.
On the final play of the first half, Wright threw to his right and straight into the arms of App State defensive back Steven Jones Jr. Jones was already going the right direction, and 14 yards was all he had to cover for a pick-six as time expired.
With App up 49-7 at halftime, the second half was played in front of a quieter stadium. The Mountaineers focused on grinding out clock and getting the win secured while ULM wanted to get some redemption. The Warhawks kept fighting for points, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to make it a more respectable 52-21.
In between the scores, the Mountaineers managed to get within field goal range for Chandler Staton to make history like Hennigan. His 31-yard kick flew through the uprights and secured Staton’s place in the record books as he became the school’s all-time leader in field goals with 56.
The fourth quarter saw each team add a touchdown, but neither were defining as App State's lead was just too much for ULM to overcome.
Even though the game was far out of reach and the win had essentially been secured, Clark noted his team “got beat” in the second half.
He added that the game showed the Mountaineers had gone from good to great.
“All week long, the message has been ‘you have been good, we can be great,’” Clark said. “‘We have to play our best. We’re not playing our best.’ Today, in the first half, our whole team played to the very best and it was a great team win.”
With consecutive wins under their belt, the Mountaineers are set to head to Arkansas State (1-7, 0-4) on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Team Stats
App State
Louisiana-Monroe
|Total Offense
|521 yards
|391 yards
|Passing yards
|270 yards
|161 yards
|Rushing yards
|251 yards
|230 yards
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|2-10
|Turnovers
|0
|5
|Time of Possession
|29:54
|30:06
|First Downs
|25
|17
|Third Down Conversions
|5/15
|8/16
|Fourth Down Conversions
|4/6
|1/3
Mountaineers Individual Stats
|Passing
|Cmp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Chase Brice
|20
|30
|256
|4
|0
|Jacob Huesman
|2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Nate Noel
|17
|132
|7.8
|1
|Camerun Peoples
|17
|83
|4.8
|2
|Anderson Castle
|3
|22
|7.3
|0
|Jahmir Smith
|3
|8
|2.7
|0
|Chase Brice
|2
|7
|3.5
|0
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Corey Sutton
|5
|77
|15.4
|1
|Henry Pearson
|4
|45
|11.3
|0
|Thomas Hennigan
|4
|29
|7.3
|0
|Malik Williams
|3
|72
|24.0
|1
|Caleb Spurlin
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|Mike Evans
|1
|28
|28.0
|0
|Eli Wilson
|1
|8
|8.0
|0
|Christian Wells
|1
|6
|6.0
|0
|Dashaun Davis
|1
|3
|3.0
|0
|Jalen Virgil
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|Christian Horn
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Punting
|Num
|Yds
|Avg
|I20
|Xavier Subotsch
|3
|114
|38.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|FGA
|XP
|Pts
|Chandler Staton
|1
|1
|7
|10
|Kickoff Returns
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Thomas Hennigan
|1
|36
|36.0
|0
|Jalen Virgil
|1
|26
|26.0
|0
|Punt Returns
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Thomas Hennigan
|1
|11
|11.0
|0
|Malik Williams
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|Defense
|Tkl
|Solo
|Ast
|Sack
|TFL
|Int
|Trey Cobb
|12
|6
|6
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|T.D. Roof
|9
|7
|2
|0.0
|1.5
|0
|Nick Hampton
|8
|5
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0
|D'Marco Jackson
|7
|2
|5
|0.0
|1.0
|0
|Jalen McLeod
|5
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Nicholas Ross
|4
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Tim Frizzell
|4
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Logan Doublin
|4
|0
|4
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Donte Small
|3
|3
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Kaiden Smith
|3
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|Ryan Huff
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|Steven Jones Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
