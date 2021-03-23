BOONE — Conference baseball returned to Boone Friday, March 19, when the Appalachian State Mountaineers baseball team began their Sun Belt Conference play with a three-game sweep of the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
The home games for the Mountaineers (10-8, 3-0) will also serve as a season series sweep of the Red Wolves, being the only three games the two will play against each other this season.
The first game would be the closest, with the Mountaineers escaping with a 5-4 win. Sophomore slugger Jake Gish opened the scoring in the top of the second with a solo homerun for a 1-0 Arkansas State lead, which proved to be the only lead they would have in the game.
The Mountaineers responded with scores from Robbie Young and Kendall McGowan, before taking a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning off of a 2-runs batted in homer from Young.
While the Red Wolves battled back to make it a 4-3 App lead, the Mountaineers ended up sealing the win with a little help from their foes. A wild pitch from Red Wolves righthander Jake Gish gave App outfielder Phillip Cole the chance to run in for the game sealing score.
With the win, App’s Tyler Tuthill moved to 2-2 on the season as a starter after allowing four hits and two runs in seven innings.
“For the most part, I thought we played pretty good defense and were fantastic on the mound,” Mountaineers Head Coach Kermit Smith said after the game, adding his belief that the box score undersells how well his team did offensively.
After a tight game to open the series, the Mountaineers cruised through games two and three.
In game two on March 20, the Mountaineers again fell behind 1-0, but immediately tied it up before exploding in the fifth inning.
After four innings of a stalemate, Luke Drumheller blasted a three-run homer to right field, sending in Peyton Idol and Bailey Welch. After a fly out from Idol sent home another runner in the sixth, Drumheller again sent two men to home plate with a double that allowed Welch and Alex Leshock to score for a 7-1 lead.
A homerun from Arkansas State’s Jaylon Deshazier that sent him and Gish home in the seventh stemmed the bleeding, but it would not be enough as the Red Wolves fell 8-3.
The series-capping game would make the 8-3 win look like a close game in comparison, as App moved to 10-8 by blasting the Red Wolves 12-2.
Idol, Drumheller and Andre Terrell combined for eight RBIs as Arkansas State averaged less than one hit per inning in the blowout. After the Mountaineers racked up 13 hits in 29 combined at bats, the game was called after the seventh inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
“A running thing for the last couple of days has been I feel like our box score’s not been indicative of what we’ve been doing offensively from a preparation standpoint and today, I think it showed up a little bit,” Smith said.
The sweep leaves App at 10-8 and a perfect 3-0 in the Sun Belt Conference. After a non-conference game at the new Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis against the Charlotte 49ers on Tuesday, March 23, the Mountaineers will resume their conference schedule against the Georgia Southern Eagles (10-8, 1-2) on the road Friday, March 26.
