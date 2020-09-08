BOONE — Appalachian State’s wide receivers corps will be missing a major weapon, but don’t look for the Mountaineers’ passing game to suddenly shrivel up.
Standout receiver Corey Sutton announced Sept. 1 that he was choosing to opt out of the 2020 season. Sutton was third on the team with 41 receptions for 601 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.
He also had a big 2018 when he caught 41 passes for 771 yards and 10 touchdowns. One of those was a 90-yard TD pass against Charlotte, which was the longest non-scoring TD completion in school history.
If anybody is thinking the Mountaineers are in trouble when it comes to passing the ball, Charlotte coach Will Healy is not one of them.
“Obviously Sutton is a great player,” Healy said. “He didn’t play against us a year ago, but it’s not hard after watching him on film to figure out that he is a mismatch and they have more mismatches in that building. They have excellent personnel and they always have.”
App State will use a depth chart that will start three seniors against the 49ers at receiver. Thomas Hennigan, Malik Williams and Jalen Virgil combine to give three-year starting quarterback Zac Thomas plenty of weapons to use against the 49ers.
Hennigan led the Mountaineers in receiving with 61 receptions for 773 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. Williams was second on the team in receptions with 55 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns, and Virgil was fourth with 24 catches for 383 yards and four TDs.
App State coach Shawn Clark said the Mountaineers are going to focus on the players who are still with the team. Clark said he has talked with Sutton, but did not indicate if the receiver would come back to the program next year. The NCAA granted all players from this season an extra year of eligibility because of the chaos created as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
“We talked about it and we are in constant communication and I have a lot of respect for Corey,” Clark said. “I love him like a son and he did what was best for him and we support him 100 percent.”
As for the App State depth chart, Clark likes what he sees. An injury would have knocked Sutton out of the game with Charlotte anyway, which allowed the Mountaineers to prepare for the game without him.
“We’re in a perfect spot right now,” Clark said. “We knew he wasn’t ready for the first two games, so we were prepared like he wasn’t going to be here. It was his decision and we’ve moved on and we’re preparing for the season.”
