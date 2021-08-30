CHARLOTTE — Appalachian State football fans have been waiting patiently for months, gearing up for a highly anticipated season of Mountaineer football that begins on Thursday, Sept. 2, against East Carolina.
However, both the Pirates and Mountaineers will be dropping anchor on neutral ground in Bank of America Stadium, playing in the first game of the 2021 Duke's Mayo Classic.
Despite having their first meeting in 1932 — which App won 21-0 — the in-state opponents have not faced off since 2012. In the 31 times the Pirates and Mountaineers have clashed, App has walked away with the win 19 times, including a 2-0 record at neutral sites.
Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark said the game will be "big for both schools" as they get the season started in style.
"It's very exciting for our program and I think it's big for our state, I wish we had more in-state games like this," Clark said. "Anytime you can go to a pro football stadium and put your program on a national stage — on ESPN — it's big."
While App will be facing a team coming off of a 3-6 record, the Pirates' potent offense put up 30.2 points per game and will be returning all starters except for receiving yards leader Blake Proehl. Quarterback Holton Ahlers Jr. will be captaining a ship heading into a fearsome storm though, with App returning all but one of their starters on a defense that held opponents to 20 ppg in 2020.
Adding to ECU's potential problems, the Pirates were sailing on a leaky ship — allowing 35.4 points and 447.3 yards per game — which sunk their season.
The ECU defense did show signs of improvements at the tail end of the 2020 season, holding Temple and SMU to a combined 41 points in the final two games. Still, the defense featuring corner JaQuan McMillian — who has plundered seven interceptions in his two college seasons — will be under siege from an armada of Mountaineer offensive talent.
Appalachian will be deploying a stacked receiving corps featuring Jalen Virgil, Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan and Malik Williams. Joined by running back Camerun Peoples, the Mountaineers offense that put up 33.8 points and 452.7 yards per game in 2020 can feast on the Pirates' lack of defensive fortitude.
While the game is technically on a neutral site, App may have the edge in fan support when the seats are filled. The App Alumni Association is working on their "Queen City Takeover" to get as many people as possible who will back the Black and Gold.
The game will be broadcast on ESPNU, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. Two days after the in-state foes face off, the Classic will play host to the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers.
