BOCA RATON, Fla. — It has been more than 20 years since the Appalachian State Mountaineers saw the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on a football field. The last time they faced off was Dec. 2, 2000, in the Division I-AA playoffs. Their upcoming showdown means a whole lot more.
The sixth chapter in the teams’ short competitive history will unfold in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at Florida Atlantic’s stadium on Saturday, Dec. 18. When both teams step onto Howard Schnellenberger Field, they will look for redemption after losses in their conference title games, but WKU (8-5, 7-1) will play for their state.
On Friday, Dec. 10, dozens of tornadoes tore through eight states leaving thousands of homes destroyed and many lives lost. Among the areas caught in the destruction was Kentucky, where 64 have been confirmed dead, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday, Dec. 13.
Of the 64 killed, 12 were from the Hilltoppers’ home of Warren County. A day after the tragedy — which is still unfolding as more than 100 people remain unaccounted for as of presstime — WKU’s men’s basketball team dedicated a big win over Ole Miss to their home of Bowling Green.
Their football team will carry that same energy into their third bowl game in as many years, along with one of the most high-powered offenses in the nation.
Bailey Zappe will headline the battle of graduate quarterbacks as the nation’s leading passer with 5,545 yards and 56 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions. In 12 games, he was the maestro of the second-highest scoring offense in college football, averaging 43.1 points per game.
It helps that Zappe has Jerreth Sterns out wide, a dominant force in a 5’9 frame. Sterns was named a 2021 Football Writers Association of America second team All-American after racking up 1,718 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in a season that saw the junior top 150 yards five times.
The Hilltoppers’ offense grabs the headlines, which helps takes the eyes off of a defense that has struggled at times. WKU’s defense ranks 98th nationally after averaging more than 420 yards allowed per game.
Western Kentucky has struggled to get to the quarterback all season, with only one player — DeAngelo Malone with 8 — notching more than 3.5 sacks on the year. Their offense has had to go into shootouts and win on its own and make up for a defense that allowed 30-or-more points on five occasions.
In nine Conference-USA games this season — including the conference title game — the Hilltoppers won seven games with two losses coming against No. 24 Texas-San Antonio. They were the only team that could go toe-to-toe with the Hilltoppers, as the teams combined to crack 90 points in both meetings.
The Mountaineers (10-3, 7-1) can find a blueprint in UTSA to beat the Hilltoppers if need be: keep up.
Like WKU, App is coming off their own loss in a conference title game, a 24-16 loss to No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette.
While App has not been putting up video game-esque numbers, they have averaged a respectable 428.4 yards per game. This has come in the form of a balanced attack led by graduate quarterback Chase Brice, who has thrown for 3,020 yards and 23 touchdowns.
A key aspect of the Mountaineers’ attack is a receiving corps that requires defenses to pick their poison, three App pass catchers have more than 700 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Corey Sutton is the prototypical do-it-all receiver who has hauled in 904 yards on 61 receptions. However, fellow super seniors Thomas Hennigan and Malik Williams can take over a game on their own if the opposition dials in on a different target.
Against WKU however, the Mountaineers may not have the firepower to keep up, but they can grind out a win with their ground game. The lauded, two-pronged rushing attack of 1,000-yard back Nate Noel and the bruising Camerun Peoples can run down the clock should App get in front.
Another avenue for the Mountaineers to win is through their defense. All-American ballhawk Steven Jones Jr. not only leads his team in interceptions, but his five picks put him in a tie for second in the nation.
At the same time, senior linebacker D’Marco Jackson his piled up 114 total tackles as part of a stout unit that has allowed only 25.1 points and 325.5 yards per game.
A telling sign for both teams is their record against a lone shared opponent this season — Marshall. Both teams topped the Thundering Herd, but the Hilltoppers’ was more of a statement. While App narrowly won 31-30 in Boone, Western Kentucky marched into their conference rivals’ stadium and dominated 53-21.
However, the Mountaineers are something of a bowl specialist team since they entered the FBS in 2014. App is tied with Alabama for the longest active bowl game winning streak with six dating back to a Camellia Bowl title in 2015.
With a perfect six wins in six games, App is tied with Liberty and Old Dominion for the highest bowl game winning percentage in college football — and is the only team of the three with more than two bowl games under their belt.
As of presstime, App is listed as a favorite by the oddsmakers, with Draft Kings giving the Mountaineers a -110 edge while listing the over/under at 68.
The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is slated to kick off at 11 a.m. and will be aired live on ESPN.
