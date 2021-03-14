BOONE — Mountaineer nation enjoyed Selection Sunday on March 14, tuning in to learn the Appalachian State men's basketball team will play Norfolk State in their first NCAA Tournament game in 21 years.
Selection Sunday is the unveiling of the tournament's bracket, which was broadcast live on CBS. The broadcast was shown at a viewing party in the Holmes Convocation Center — the home of Mountaineers basketball.
In what is commonly referred to as the "First Four," the Mountaineers will play the Norfolk State Spartans of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on Thursday, March 18.
Appalachian State (17-11) had already gone to Indiana for the tournament prior to the announcement, but Head Coach Dustin Kerns sent a message to the fans back in Boone. He thanked the fans for their support and praised his players for their hard work, but added a request.
"I've only got one request for you," Kerns said. "Next season, if you pack the Holmes Center and keep supporting us, we'll be right back (in the NCAA Tournament)."
App punched their ticket to March Madness after winning the Sun Belt Tournament on March 8, defeating the Georgia State Panthers 80-73.
Whichever team wins will be placed as the 16th seed, setting them up for a battle with the top-ranked team in the nation, Gonzaga, on Saturday, March 20. Gonzaga was given the top seed in the west region of the bracket and goes into the tournament with a perfect 26-0 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.