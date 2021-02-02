BOONE — The Appalachian State men's basketball program has paused all team activities following confirmed COVID-19 exposure among players and personnel, the school athletic department announced Tuesday, Feb. 2.
In an update posted to the App State Sports website, the program announced that four positive cases have been identified among students associated with the team, three of which are student-athletes.
All are currently recovering in isolation, while close contacts who have been identified through contact tracing are in quarantine.
Due to the positive tests and contact tracing within both the App State and Georgia State programs, the Sun Belt series scheduled for Feb. 5 and 6 has been postponed. No reschedule date has been announced.
