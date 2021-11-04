JONESBORO, Ark. — The Appalachian State Mountaineers are rolling after coming off two straight wins that secured bowl eligibility for the seventh straight year. Their next test comes on the road in the form of an Arkansas State team that’s only seen one win on the season.
The Red Wolves (1-7, 0-4) have not seen a win since their season opener against FCS school Central Arkansas on Sept. 4. Since then, they have lost a shootout against Memphis, lost by nearly 50 points to Washington and was most recently blown out by South Alabama.
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers (6-2, 3-1) have one of the hottest hands in the Sun Belt Conference. Since a bad loss to Louisiana, App State upset a ranked Coastal Carolina squad and put up nearly 60 points on Louisiana-Monroe.
The Saturday, Nov. 6, clash sees two of the Sun Belt’s four best offenses squaring off, but also includes its worst defense. Arkansas State has allowed more than 4,400 total yards and 44 touchdowns in just eight games this season.
For comparison, the Red Wolves have allowed 558.9 yards per game — bottom of the league — while ninth-place Georgia Southern has allowed 462.1 yards per game.
Arkansas State has been able to balance out the hemorrhaging defense with their offense up to a point. They carry the fourth-best offense in the league, but even then, they have only scored 23 touchdowns.
If there is one thing that can light up Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark’s eyes, it’s that the Red Wolves have allowed the most rushing yards of any team in the Sun Belt, by a margin of almost 400 yards.
App State carries one of the most potent one-two punches in college football with running backs Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples — the conference leaders in yards and touchdowns, respectively. App State loves to run the ball and can grind down the Red Wolves wby giving Peoples and Noel.
The Mountaineers’ defense will be matched up with the second-best passing attack in the Sun Belt, although it is not the most solid. Redshirt Sophomore quarterback Layne Hatcher is coming off throwing three interceptions against the Jaguars and has not complete more than 52 percent of his passes since September.
App State quarterback on the other hand has found his stride heading into the final stretch of the season. Chase Brice has hovered around a 65 percent completion percentage with six touchdowns and no interceptions in his last two games.
The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 6, and will be available to watch on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.