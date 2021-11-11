BOONE — After a second straight blowout win, the Appalachian State Mountaineers are returning home with the wind at their backs.
“For us, it’s about, ‘Have you peaked? Are you peaking? Are you on a downward slide?’ Our guys realize that every game since (the Oct. 12 loss at Louisiana) has been a championship game,” head coach Shawn Clark said. “They’re playing to have fun now and that’s important. We’re not playing tight, we’re playing to not mess up, we’re playing to do well.”
The Mountaineers (7-2, 4-1) have won three straight and have outscored their last two opponents 107-42. Their most recent win — a 48-14 domination of Arkansas State — might have been the most complete win of the year with the Mountaineers controlling all three phases of the game.
“We had two 100-yard rushers, we threw the ball for 7.2 yards per play. On defense, we had 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, three picks and two for touchdowns,” Clark said proudly. “Very impressed with special teams. (Arkansas State) has two great returners and we were able to keep those guys in check.”
However, the Mountaineers’ last two wins have come over teams with a combined record of 5-13. South Alabama (5-4, 2-4) comes to Kidd Brewer Stadium with a winning record, but also four losses in their last six games.
An interesting note for the Jaguars is that in their last five games, they’ve alternated wins and losses, and if they keep that up, they are due a win against App. But, the two wins in conference play have come against Arkansas State and Georgia Southern — the two worst teams in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Jaguars carry a potent offense spearheaded by quarterback Jake Bentley, who has thrown for 15 touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards this season. However, Bentley suffered a knee injury against Troy on Nov. 6 and Jaguars head coach Kane Wommack said backup Desmond Trotter will take the lead against App State.
Clark said the team is looking back at a 2019 game against South Alabama — when Trotter was still the starter — for scouting information. He said they are aware of Trotter’s abilities while expecting the offense to not change due to personnel.
The Mountaineers will still have to deal with Jalen Tolbert, who currently has the fourth-most receiving yards in college football with 1,032.
Tolbert will have to deal with App cornerback Steven Jones Jr., which has shown to not be an enjoyable experience for Sun Belt pass catchers. Jones is coming off a three interception day against Arkansas State where he returned two for touchdowns and has three pick-sixes in his last two games.
The game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff, and will be streamed live on ESPN+.
