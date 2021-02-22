MOBILE, Ala. — For their final road trip of the regular season, the Appalachian State Mountaineers women's basketball team headed to Mobile, Ala., to face the South Alabama Jaguars Feb. 19-20.
In the first game, App (11-11) nearly pulled off the comeback as they put up 25 points in the fourth quarter of the 56-51 loss. The Jaguars (12-10) were lead by senior big Antoinette Lewis and her season-high 23 points.
The Mountaineers found themselves in a hole early, being outscored in every quarter but the fourth. This included a third quarter that saw them score only five points, while the Jaguars never scored less than 11 in any period.
The next day, App added another win to their season, but only by the skin of their teeth. Once again forced into a comeback attempt in the fourth, the Mountaineers managed to pull out the 58-56 win courtesy of a buzzer-beating jumper from star senior Pre Stanley.
After the win, Stanley now sits at sixth all-time in the program's scoring records.
The Mountaineers, who still have a chance at a first-round bye in the Sun Belt Championships, will return to Boone for their final regular season games Feb. 26-27 against the Georgia Southern Eagles.
