BOONE — In the first game of their final homestand of the regular season, the Appalachian State Mountaineers women’s basketball team dominated the Georgia Southern Eagles in a 77-66 win on Friday, Feb. 26.
Adding a touch of pressure to the game, and the series, is the still-unconfirmed seeding of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, with App (12-11, 9-8) potentially being able to seal a top-half seed if results fall their way.
Early on, App senior forward Lainey Gosnell showed it would be her night. Always one to make a statement with her play, Gosnell outscored the Eagles (10-11, 5-8) on her own in the first quarter, putting up 12 points on 4-6 shooting. For good measure, Gosnell made her presence felt on the defensive end with a powerful block before draining one of her two, first-quarter threes.
“I think I was just shooting the ball better tonight,” Gosnell said. “My threes were falling and I guess that adds up fast.”
After helping App to a 19-10 lead heading into the second quarter, Gosnell stalled out offensively as the Eagles fought their way back into the game. The Mountaineers were outscored 21-16 in the second, in large part to a massive discrepancy in fouls and free throws. The Mountaineers committed nine personal fouls in the second, compared to Georgia Southern’s two, meanwhile the Eagles went 10-12 from the charity stripe while App missed both of their two free throw attempts.
Not helping App was a 13-2 scoring run from the Eagles, who had the momentum. With their lead cut to 35-31 at the half, the Mountaineers were getting worried.
In the second half, App tried to get back to their first quarter form, but the high would only come after a low. With 4:33 remaining in the third, Georgia Southern took the lead for the first time in the game when an Eden Johnson three made it 46-43. Then the turn around came.
The Mountaineers immediately responded with a three from Gosnell before Michaela Porter went to work, putting up eight points in a 22-5 run that stretched into the fourth quarter.
“I felt like our team just continued to fight,” said App Head Coach Angel Elderkin. “They continue to fight for each other. They know this is a big weekend for our seniors, the last homestand here in Boone, so I really loved our toughness.”
Now with a 17-point lead, the Mountaineers were cruising, with the Eagles never being able to get the deficit into the single digits as the clock ticked down.
The Mountaineers won’t have much time to celebrate the win, with the second game of the series set for Saturday, Feb. 26.
